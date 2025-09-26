NFL Star Kyler Murray Got His Quarterback Genes From His Dad — Meet His Family! "My mom always says I got my brains from her and my athleticism from my father." By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 26 2025, 11:34 a.m. ET

Building a legacy in the world of professional sports is virtually impossible without a committed support network. Athletes can show a great deal of strength and talent, but without anyone to help them achieve their goals, their careers can end soon. The Arizona Cardinals trust Kyler Murray. The NFL quarterback has only played for one team throughout his professional career, making him a valuable asset to the Cardinals.

The player's career is also a testament to his family's resiliency. So, who are Kyler's parents? Here's what we know about the couple who took their enthusiastic son to the big leagues.

Who are Kyler Murray's parents?

Kyler is a passionate player who puts it all on the line for the Cardinals. He definitely gets his love of the game from his father. Kevin Murray was a quarterback for Texas A&M University in the '80s. Unlike his son, Kevin was never drafted for the chance to develop a professional career in the NFL. The athlete got close when he became a practice squad member for the San Francisco 49ers in 1987.

After playing college football, Kevin took up a job as a high school football coach. He was named to the Texas A&M Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999. Kyler's mother is Missy Murray, and according to USA Today, the woman who raised the NFL star is the daughter of a United States serviceman and a South Korean mother.

Kyler mentioned that he was interested in visiting South Korea with his mother to learn more about their family's history, which he did in March 2025. "My mom always says I got my brains from her and my athleticism from my father," Kyler told KBS WORLD English. "I was blessed and privileged enough to grow up with a dad who played at the highest level and was really good at it. So, I had his tutelage and mentorship."

Kyler Murray also has two older step-siblings.

Kevin Murray is also the proud dad of Kyler's two older siblings, Precious and Kevin Jr, who keep a relatively low profile. While Kevin's oldest son did not follow in his football footsteps, he is proud of all his kids and has been supportive of Kyler's career since his decision to go to Texas A&M for college (before transferring to the University of Oklahoma after one season).

"It was a proud moment for me. You know he’s a lot like me from the standpoint that trust goes a long way," Kevin told TexAgs Radio in 2014. "My deal with Kyler is look, sure he’s my son, but he needs to be better than me. You know, he’s my offspring, shouldn’t he better than me based on the fact that I’m his dad and what I do as an occupation? He should be better than me and those are the expectations."