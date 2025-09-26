Remember When Kyler Murray Tweeted Pic of Brittney Griner Thinking It Was Larry Fitzgerald? "Omg there is no way this really happened lol." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 26 2025, 12:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@k1;X/@SoVeryBored2024

After former NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was announced as a nominee for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2026, it immediately sparked discussion about his standout moments from 17 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. This includes his 11 Pro Bowl appearances and major college honors like the Fred Biletnikoff and Walter Camp awards he received in 2003.

Article continues below advertisement

While most of the conversation around Larry focuses on his career milestones and philanthropic work, there’s one unforgettable off-field moment fans will never forget: when Kyler Murray tweeted that he was “blessed” to play with the GOAT and tagged Larry, but attached the wrong photo. Instead of Larry, the image showed basketball star Brittney Griner. Let’s get into this hilarious mix-up.

Remembering when Kyler Murray tweeted a photo of Brittney Griner thinking it was Larry Fitzgerald.

The day was Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. Kyler Murray allegedly sent out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) showing his appreciation for Larry Fitzgerald, whom he played alongside during his rookie year with the Cardinals. In the post, Kyler called Larry the GOAT and wrote, “I was richly blessed to play with the GOAT @LarryFitzgerald my rookie year. Miss you LF!”

Article continues below advertisement

It was a sweet gesture, but here’s where things went awry. Instead of attaching a photo of Larry under the caption, Kyler accidentally added a picture of WNBA star Brittney Griner. The mix-up turned what could have been a heartfelt tribute into one of the funniest slip-ups on X.

Article continues below advertisement

Since Kyler tagged Larry in the post, it made the mix-up easy to spot. Larry then commented under the photo, writing, “Thanks @K1! I think that’s actually Brittney Griner tho… Hope you’re doing well.”

A screenshot of the Kyler and Larry exchange quickly made the rounds on Reddit. While some questioned if it was real, Complex included it in a 2024 roundup of “insane old athlete tweets.” While the post seems legit, especially with other sources featuring it, some remain skeptical.

Article continues below advertisement

Some think Kyler Murray’s tweet mix-up with Larry Fitzgerald is just a meme.

Many think the tweet might be fake, inspired by a running meme. Back in 2021, NBA star LeBron James allegedly tweeted at Colin Kaepernick: “My man @Kaepernick7 got blacklisted cuz he told the truth. #KaepWasRight.” Colin replied, “Thanks Bron. I think that’s Lil Dicky in the photo, but I still appreciate it.”

Article continues below advertisement

It turned out the attached photo was indeed Lil Dicky, not Colin, a mix-up that seemed believable until the satirical site behind it confirmed it was fake. On Oct. 16, 2021, The Sports Memery, the site behind the LeBron and Colin tweet, posted on X: “No, the LeBron James-Lil Dicky-Colin Kaepernick Tweet is not real. We know because we're a Satirical Website and we made it.”

No, the Lebron James - Lil Dicky - Colin Kaepernick Tweet is not real. We know because we're a Satirical Website and we made it.



Full Article: https://t.co/gseCg0KMzT pic.twitter.com/wWxXgXVkmc — The Sports Memery (@TheSportsMemery) October 16, 2021