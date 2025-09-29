Who Are NFL Star Jaxson Dart’s Parents? Inside the Family Dynamic of the Giants Quarterback Let’s find out a bit more about Jaxson’s parents, Brandon and Kara Dart. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 29 2025, 3:46 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Many of the best professional athletes luckily have the support of their parents to help guide them in careers that can prove to be challenging both on and off the field and/or court. New York Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart is in that group, as his parents have been by his side from the very beginning of his football dreams.

Let’s find out a bit more about Jaxson’s parents, Brandon and Kara Dart, and how they supported their son’s talents, which eventually led him all the way to the NFL.



Who are Jaxson Dart’s parents?

In addition to Jaxson, Brandon and Kara Dart have three other children: son Diesel and two younger daughters. Jaxson got his love of football from his dad, as Brandon played at the University of Utah from 1994 to 1996 and from 1999 to 2000, according to People. He was also recruited by Brigham Young University, Utah State University, Boise State University, and Washington State University prior to deciding on the University of Utah.

Meanwhile, Kara also shares the athleticism as the creator of her own fitness program. “I have been ‘running’ to some degree for as long as I can remember. Sprinting, flipping, jumping, and then gradually transitioning into distance running. Obviously, Boston is out for me this year," she said in 2019 of an injury she sustained that kept her from participating in the Boston Marathon at the time, per Yahoo! Sports.

After his first NFL starting game and ultimate win, Jaxson spoke of how it felt to have his family there cheering him on. “Yeah, they’ve been my ride since day one and really just the backbone of my everyday. I’m so thankful for them being here, and it’s definitely a special experience to share with them,” he said shortly after winning in an interview with the NFL’s Melanie Collins, per Athlon Sports.

The NFL rookie also broke a 23-year record in the Giants victorious win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Per CBS Sports, Jaxson was the “first quarterback in 23 years to win his first career start over a team that's 3-0 or better.” Back in 2002 was the last time such a feat happened, when Marc Bulger led the Los Angeles Rams, who were 0-5, to a shocking win over the favored Los Angeles Raiders, who were 4-0 at the time. Since 1970, only five quarterbacks have done the same — Phil Simms, Frank Reich, Brett Favre, the aforementioned Marc Bulger, and now Jaxson Dart.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, Jaxson spoke confidently about what he could potentially bring to an NFL team.

"They're going to get the best competitor in the draft," he told the Bleacher Report in April 2025. "They're going to get somebody who cares about every single little detail and doing whatever it takes to be elite. Someone who really loves the game of football and takes in the whole process instead of being just outcome driven.”

