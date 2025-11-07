What Happened to Abigail Zwerner? Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million A teacher’s ordinary day turned tragic after an assistant principal failed to act. By Amy Coleman Published Nov. 7 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: X/@nypost

A quiet classroom in Virginia became the center of national attention in 2023 after a shocking act of violence changed one teacher’s life forever. The story gripped parents, educators, and communities across the country. Not just because of what happened, but because of how it happened.

For months, headlines focused on the teacher who survived a school shooting and turned it into a fight for accountability. So what happened to Abigail Zwerner, and how did her story lead to a $10 million victory two years later?

What happened to Abigail Zwerner?

In 2023, first-grade teacher, Abigail, was shot by a 6-year-old student during class at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. The incident left her seriously injured, with wounds to her hand and chest. She said in court, she thought she was dying or already dead.

The former Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student in 2023 took the stand during her $40 million lawsuit against a school administrator.



Newly-released body camera video shows the moment after Abigail Zwerner was shot, being treated by first responders

According to FOX 5, Abigail has undergone six surgeries and still doesn't have full use of her hand. The bullet barely missed her heart and the fragments remain in her chest. Abigail sued the district's super intendant, the school principal, and the assistant principal, Ebony Parker for $40 milllion. The judge dismissed the other two parties as defendants and only Ebony remained. She chose not to testify in the lawsuit.

In November 2025, Abigail was awarded $10 million after the jury agreed that the school district failed to act on several warnings about the child’s behavior and potential possession of a weapon.

Abigail's lawsuit exposes warnings that were ignored, endangering everyone.

Court documents revealed that at least three separate warnings were made to administrators on the day of the shooting, but no one intervened. The jury agreed with Abigail's attorneys that her injuries could have been prevented if those warnings had been taken seriously.

The state proved witness by witness, how the vice principal, Ebony Parker, dropped the ball. Risking school safety for all. #EbonyParker failed to act.

Can the defense fight back?

Abigail Zwerner 💯 deserves justice for the many injuries she sustained and surgeries she has… pic.twitter.com/vntzu7bucH — ChristyFromTO (@Christy_fromTO) November 3, 2025 Source: X/@Christy_fromTO

Two teachers testified in court, saying that they informed Ebony about students telling them that the boy had a gun in his backpack. Still, the weapon wasn’t taken from him until he shot Abigail in the middle of class. Abigail's attorney, Kevin Biniazan, said to jurors about Ebony, "You cannot stick your head in the sand and then come into court and say ‘I didn’t have the information’ when it was your job to find it.”

Abigail's lawsuit argued that Ebony failed to do her job and protect her after hearing about the threat. But Ebony's lawyers argued that “She did not volunteer to protect Miss Zwerner.” Ebony is facing separate criminal charges of felony child abuse and neglect for the incident.

This is how kids were escorted out of a Virginia elementary school after a 6-year-old allegedly shot his teacher. The teacher, Abigail Zwerner 25, was shot in the hand and chest in January.

Even with the verdict behind her, Abigail's story remains a powerful reminder of what teachers face every day. She endured something no educator should ever experience, yet handled it with grace and courage that inspired an entire nation. Her decision to hold the district accountable wasn’t about revenge. It was about change.