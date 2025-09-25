Joshua Jahn's Mother Previously Shared Anti-Gun Rants on Facebook — Family in Shock "He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 25 2025, 10:26 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/Andy Jahn

A shooting at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Dallas, Texas, has left two people injured and two dead, including the gunman, who reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn, who, according to KERA News, did not have a history of violence. His brushes with the law include a marijuana arrest in 2016 that resulted in five years' probation and a small fine.

Jahn was from Fairview, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, where neighbors were surprised by the appearance of multiple law enforcement vehicles following the shooting. One neighbor told KERA News that they didn't know much about Jahn but said his family was very sweet. The 29-year-old's parents have spoken briefly about their son and are in complete shock over what happened.

Joshua Jahn's parents haven't said much about their son.

Jahn's mother was reached by The Independent, but was unable to comment on the shooting. Sharon Jahn, 65, could only manage to tell the outlet that she couldn't speak at the moment. "I’m sorry, I’m so sorry. But I just can’t talk to you now," she said while weeping. Her husband, Andrew Jahn, also 65, could not be reached.

Both of Jahn's parents are retired. Sharon was an administrator of a massage school in Plano, while Andrew previously worked as a mechanical engineer. Jahn has two siblings: a 26-year-old sister, Kioko, and a 30-year-old brother, Noah. Like his mother, Noah was not emotionally ready to speak with the media, telling The Independent, "I’m still trying to ... I’m back and forth with the police, I’m just ...," before hanging up the phone.

Noah spoke with NBC News about his brother and expressed confusion over what Jahn allegedly did. "He didn’t have strong feelings about ICE as far as I knew," said Noah. He went on to say that his brother next spoke about politics. "I didn’t think he was politically interested,” said Noah. "He wasn’t interested in politics on either side as far as I knew." Jahn's parents did own a rifle that their son knew how to use, but Noah said he wouldn't be able to "make any shots like that."

Jahn's mother previously shared anti-gun posts on social media.

According to screenshots of Sharon's Facebook account shared by the New York Post, the 65-year-old was anti-gun and not shy about it. Following a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that claimed the lives of 21 people, 19 of whom were students, Sharon took to Facebook to share her frustration.