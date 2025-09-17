Mass Shootings at Minneapolis Homeless Encampments Sound Alarm Bells Amid Call for Violence A 'Fox News' host called for violence against unhoused people prior to the attacks. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 17 2025, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Fox 9 Minneapolis-St. Paul

In 2025, the topic of shootings, including mass shootings, seems to be on everyone's mind. From the murder of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk to school shootings and more, gun violence is an omnipresent issue in American society that doesn't seem to be going away any time soon. On Sept. 15, 2025, the issue came home to roost again. This time, in Minneapolis, Minn.

Two homeless encampments in the city were the target of mass shootings, leaving pain and misery in their wake. Here's what we know about the horrifying incidents, along with what we know about the Fox News host who is taking some of the blame for the shootings.

Here's what we know about a mass shooting that rocked Minneapolis's homeless encampments.

On Sept. 15, Minneapolis was rocked by two shootings within the span of 12 hours. The first shooting occurred around 11 a.m. in the area of East Lake Street and Stevens Avenue, according to CBS News. One man received life-threatening injuries, three more people were injured, and someone who was grazed by a bullet was found later but refused medical treatment. The first location is not considered an "encampment," but is a known location where people experiencing homelessness congregate.

Then around 10 p.m., 20 police units were dispatched to the 2700 block of East Lake Street, according to CBS. This location is just miles from the first one, and the shooting occurred at a homeless encampment on private property. In the second shooting, seven people were struck. Three received life-threatening injuries, with four additional people receiving injuries.

The shocking back-to-back incidents may be related, with officials saying they can't rule out the possibility. USA Today reports that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke on the shootings, telling the city, "This level of violence in South Minneapolis is unacceptable. The community, the neighborhoods of South Minneapolis, deserve a whole lot better."

Why is 'Fox' host Brian Kilmeade being blamed for the shootings?

In most situations, people would attribute the shootings to the actions of one disturbed and cruel individual. But this time, some are pointing their finger squarely at Fox News host Brian Kilmeade. So why is Kilmeade receiving blame?

During a Sept. 10, 2025, segment of Fox and Friends, Kilmeade was discussing the murder of Iryna Zarutska, a young woman allegedly murdered by an unhoused man. Kilmeade and co-hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt discussed the challenges of addressing the homeless epidemic.

Jones suggested jailing unhoused individuals who wouldn't accept mental health and substance abuse treatment. To which Kilmeade replied that they should use "involuntary lethal injection, or something," adding, "Just kill 'em." Kilmeade later walked back the comments and apologized, calling them "callous," according to CBS News.