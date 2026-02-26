Amy's Baking Company Underwent a Lot of Changes After That Iconic 'Kitchen Nightmares' Episode Amy still calls herself a "baking wizard." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 26 2026, 11:08 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Season 6 of Kitchen Nightmares features one of the most iconic episodes of Gordon Ramsay's reality show, where he visits a restaurant to help revive it and help the owners in the process. Episode 16 is all about Amy's Baking Company, and after the episode aired, people still talked about the restaurant and bakery owners, husband and wife duo Samy and Amy Bouzaglo.

So, what happened to Amy's Baking Company after the episode aired? Since the episode, which premiered in 2013, there have been a lot of changes that happened not only with the restaurant, but also with the Bouzaglos. Because the episode features Gordon in shouting matches with the owners and lots of f-bombs, fans of the show are still curious about the status of Amy's Baking Company today.

What happened to Amy's Baking Company after 'Kitchen Nightmares'?

Amy's Baking Company didn't close down immediately after its Kitchen Nightmares episode was filmed or aired, but it didn't take too long for the business to close its location in Scottsdale, Ariz. According to The Arizona Republic, Amy's Baking Company closed down in 2015. In a review from the outlet, restaurant goers reported being shouted at by the owner, which, per the Kitchen Nightmares episode, was on brand for Samy.

In 2014, TMZ reported that Samy tried to attack a patron outside the restaurant. In footage shared by the outlet at the time, Samy and Amy are both outside of Amy's Baking Company as Amy and someone else try to hold Samy back. Amy yells expletives at someone off-camera and calls them a "drunk."

The Seattle Times reported in 2015 that Amy shared details of why she and Samy decided to close Amy's Baking Company. According to her, it had nothing to do with the Kitchen Nightmares episode, which showed Samy pocketing tips meant for servers and Amy storming off when confronted by Gordon about the treatment of staff and patrons.

"People want to say we're desperate and closing and bankrupt," Amy said. "Sorry, we're not. Sorry to burst your bubble." She said that she planned to shift the focus of the Amy's Baking Company brand to the internet instead. There is an active verified Instagram account under the Amy's Baking Company name, but there aren't any details on it about how to order from Amy now. There’s also a Facebook account for the restaurant that’s still active, but there is no address listed.

The owners of Amy's Baking Company split up.

After the Amy's Baking Company episode of Kitchen Nightmares aired and several years after the physical location of the restaurant closed down, Amy and Samy split up. According to public court records, Amy, whose real name is listed as Amanda Kirkham, filed for divorce in 2022. It was granted shortly after.