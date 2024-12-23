An Emotional TikTok Shows a Little Girl Opening Christmas Gifts Meant for Her Deceased Sister "She really literally was in the wrong place at the wrong time." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 23 2024, 6:46 p.m. ET Source: TiKTok

Amy Homan Grote's TikTok account is sparse, compared to most people on the app. As of December 2024, she only has 13 videos uploaded. All of them, with the exception of one, are about her daughters. The outlier features Amy's dog, which some may argue is also a child of sorts. In one video, her youngest daughter Alice is showing off on stage before a holiday production at her school. She looks to be about 4 or 5 years old and clearly loves to entertain.

The next TikTok depicts a milestone for many kids, as Amy takes her daughter Janey to get her ears pierced. The older sister to Alice is roughly 8 years old and is pulling off a combination of laughing and crying. She is very pleased with the results but probably didn't like the journey needed to get there. In December 2024, Amy posted two TikToks in honor of her daughter Ann Reese, who passed away in 2012. What happened to her? Here's what we know.

Source: Facebook/Amy Homan Grote Amy Grote and Ann Reese in March 2012

What happened to Ann Reese Grote? She died in a tragic accident.

According to AL.com, Amy and her husband Davey were at her father's house on Dec. 22, 2012, to celebrate the latter's birthday. The Baldwin County home featured a swing set in the backyard where Ann Reese, who was nearly 3 at the time, was playing near. There were other children actually on the swing set when it fell over. Ann Reese was pushing a stroller with three baby dolls inside when it hit her.

"She really literally was in the wrong place at the wrong time," Amy told the outlet. Although Ann Reese was rushed to the hospital where doctors worked tirelessly to save her life, she succumbed to her injuries on Christmas Eve. "The doctors did all they could," said Davey. "It was just a very, very unfortunate accident."

When her wake was held a few days later, about 1,000 people showed up to pay their respects to the tiny toddler. There were more than 500 people at her funeral the following day. It was Amy's intention that her daughter's life be celebrated, which is why she asked a friend to make a Dora the Explorer cake for the occasion. She was one of Ann Reese's favorite characters.

Although Amy and Davey struggled, they went on to have two more beautiful children.

Nearly three weeks after Ann Reese passed away, Amy gave birth to the couple's second daughter Jane, whom they call Janey. A few years later they welcomed Alice into the world. It took a lot for Amy and Davey to turn their attention to Janey when they were still grieving the loss of Ann Reese. Amy credited her faith in God for helping her get through those days.

@amyhgrote Such a bitter sweet moment in 2015 when Janey opened all of the gifts we had ready for Ann Reese’s 2012 Christmas morning. Since she spent Christmas in heaven after passing on Christmas Eve after a tragic accident, we decided to hold on to the presents until Janey was close to her age. This moment will forever be close to my heart. Updated: Many have asked what happened to Ann Reese, so i shared a link to a podcast in the bio with the story i#grief #rememberingannreese #grief #childlossgrief #griefandjoycancoexist #choosejoy #cutekidvoice #griefjourney ♬ original sound - Amy Grote

The TikToks that Amy posted in December 2024 feature an almost 2-year-old Janey opening presents at Christmas in 2015. What's special about these is the fact that they were meant for Ann Reese three years prior.