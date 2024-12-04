Home > Entertainment > Music The Story Behind Ashley McBryde's Horse Accident and Her Inspiring Comeback "When I landed, I assumed I had hit my shoulder as did the rest of the party. Sadly, I had landed on my head." By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 4 2024, 9:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Known for her powerful voice and raw storytelling, Ashley McBryde has a unique ability to connect with fans around the world. However, in September 2021, the country singer experienced a life-altering event when she fell from a horse during a ride in Montana. Ashley McBryde's horse accident left her with serious injuries, forcing her to take a break from performing and focus on recovery.

The incident became a pivotal moment in Ashley’s life, highlighting her resilience and determination. What caused the accident? How did she find the strength to return to music after? Keep reading as we dive into exactly what happened and how she overcame this frightening accident.

What happened during Ashley McBryde's horse riding accident in Montana?

Ashley was riding a horse named Jenny during a day off in Montana when the accident occurred. While enjoying the ride, her foot slipped from the stirrup, causing her to lose balance and fall to the ground. The impact was severe, leaving her with a concussion and a deep laceration near her scalp that required stitches. Per her own detailed account of what happened, Ashley was left unable to walk without assistance.

The injuries were not only physically painful but also derailed her professional commitments. Ashley had to postpone several performances, leaving fans concerned about her condition. She later shared that the fall was terrifying and unexpected, emphasizing how quickly a fun activity turned dangerous. Her accident serves as a reminder of the risks involved in activities like horseback riding, even for experienced riders.

In her statement, she did go on to clarify she was not an inexperienced rider. She added that she also got along “famously” with the young mare she was riding. Unfortunately, accidents can happen to anyone.

Ashley's recovery journey revealed her strength and determination.

After the accident, Ashley received immediate care from EMTs and hospital staff in Missoula, Mont. Their swift and expert treatment was crucial in stabilizing her condition and starting her on the path to recovery. While the physical injuries were significant, the mental toll of the accident was equally challenging.

Ashley opened up about the emotional hurdles she faced during her recovery. She admitted to feeling anxious about getting back to horseback riding and performing, wondering if she could regain the confidence she once had. With time — and the support of her team — Ashley slowly began to heal both physically and mentally.

During this time, Ashley also took the opportunity to reflect on her priorities. The accident made her realize the importance of self-care and being mindful of her physical limits, especially in the demanding environment of constant touring.

The accident gave her a new perspective on safety and resilience.

The experience changed Ashley’s outlook on life and safety. She shared that the accident was a wake-up call for her and her bandmates, encouraging them to take better care of themselves. They started paying more attention to health and well-being, a shift Ashley said was long overdue.

As part of her healing process, Ashley decided to face her fears head-on. She reunited with Jenny, the horse she had been riding during the accident, in a symbolic act of courage and closure. While the reunion was emotional, it helped her move forward, proving to herself that she wouldn’t let fear hold her back.

Ashley also drew inspiration from the experience for her music. Known for her ability to weave personal stories into her songs, she channeled the resilience she developed into her performances and songwriting. Fans have noted that her post-recovery music carries a depth that reflects the struggles and triumphs of this challenging time.