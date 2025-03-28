British Influencer Ashley Marie Is in the ICU — Here's What Happened to Her British influencer Ashley Marie has been in the ICU for several days. By Allison DeGrushe Published March 28 2025, 3:11 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @ashleymarie

British influencer Ashley Surcombe, who goes by Ashley Marie on social media, was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in her apartment on Monday, March 24, 2025. As of now, she is receiving treatment in the ICU at a hospital in South Korea.

Ashley may remain in intensive care for a few weeks before returning home. So, what happened to her? Here's everything we know so far.

What happened to Ashley Marie?

At the time of writing, details about what happened to Ashley Marie remain scarce. However, on Thursday, March 27, her sister, Kat Surcombe, took to Ashley's Instagram to share an update on the influencer's condition.

"I apologize in advance if this photo upsets you, but my sister and my family need your help," Kat captioned a photo of Ashley lying in a hospital bed, appearing to be in critical condition. "I've created a GoFundMe on behalf of my parents who have found themselves financially responsible for Ashley's medical fees and bringing her back home — we as a family just don’t have the means to cover the mounting costs."

On the fundraiser page, Kat revealed that Ashley is in the ICU dealing with "severe dehydration and multiple organ damage." "We don't yet know the full extent of the damage, but we do know it's serious," Kat explained, adding that Ashley's health insurance had recently expired, leaving the family to cover all medical costs out-of-pocket.

Kat said her biggest wish is for Ashley to come home.

After initially sharing her little sister's condition, Kat opened up to The Times about the distressing situation. "It's been a really surreal past 48 hours, I go between crying and trying to help my parents out," she sadly said. "It's just really difficult because she's my baby sister and I just want her home."

According to The Times, Ashley last spoke with her parents on Saturday, March 22, mentioning that she wasn't feeling well and appeared "dehydrated and very confused." When she didn't respond the next day, her family grew concerned. And so, after several unsuccessful attempts to reach her through friends and connections in South Korea, they contacted the police.

When authorities entered her apartment, they found Ashley unconscious on the bathroom floor. She also had a black eye — seemingly from a nasty fall she had suffered a few weeks earlier.

Kat shared that Ashley is showing signs of improvement!

On Friday, March 28, Kat shared the first encouraging update on the GoFundMe page, relaying news from Ashley's father, who had flown to South Korea to be by her side. "She's improving and will spend the rest of the week in ICU, [and] providing she continues to improve, she'll be moved to the general ward on Monday," Kat revealed.

Kat added that while Ashley will still require medical care, the transfer would allow their father to stay with her in the hospital and serve as her full-time caregiver.

