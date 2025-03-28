Onlyfans Influencer Lily Phillips Makes a Whole Lotta Money From Her NSFW Stunts Lily Phillips earned her net worth with her content, including filming herself having sex with over 100 men in one day. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated March 28 2025, 11:47 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@lilyphillip_s

The influencer space has long been controversial, and some influencers stir up even more controversy than others. OnlyFans model Lily Phillips knows a thing or two about turning a few heads. She created her following by doing multiple NSFW tasks, including the "backdoor challenge." I won't explain any further.

Lily's OnlyFans fame has afforded her the life she wanted by gaining millions of fans on the app and other social media platforms. Her success has resulted in an impressive net worth. Here's what to know.

What is Lily Phillips's net worth?

Lily's net worth is reportedly a little over $2 million. According to The Tab, the influencer earns £2million, which can be translated to $2.5 million in USD. Lily's money mostly comes from OnlyFans, which she reportedly began making a profit from soon after making her account, stating her presence on the site "really took off" when she decided to make her account, as she reportedly earned £10k in her first month on OnlyFans.

Lily said seeing how much she could make in a short amount of time "really opened my eyes to the potential I have to go far with this.” She continued expanding her account by sharing even more stunts with her supporters. One of her stunts included her creating a documentary on YouTube where she discussed her journey of having sex with "100 men in a day."

The documentary, which was posted on YouTube in December 2024, reportedly earned her £2.50 and £4.10 per 1,000 views. However, the exact amount she made from the film hasn't been disclosed. The video has over 10 million views, so you do the math!

Is Lily Phillips dating anyone?

Lily's romantic status is just as confusing as her career objectives. She doesn't appear to be dating anyone now, but some thought she was involved with at least one of her sexual partners more than others. In February 2025, Lily shared a photo of her with a baby bump, suggesting she may have been pregnant. However, the photo turned out to be what some called a publicity stunt.

“Lily’s career choice involves role play, acting, and storylines to follow trending categories and hit target audiences in the adult industry," her rep told news.com.au about her faking her pregnancy. "Have a look at age old porn categories/niches such as breeding, pregnancy, etc. And correlate Lily's job with that."

While the OnlyFans influencer isn't pregnant or in a public relationship, she has opened up about her concerns that her career path could halt her from having a real romance. Lily said in her YouTube documentary that she wondered if she made the right choices, noting, "There are days when I’m sat here on a Sunday, my friends have all got boyfriends, and I see a comment, and people are like, 'no one is ever going to marry you’ or something like that."