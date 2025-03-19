What Are Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans Earnings? All the Details About Her Online Wealth “I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it." By Danielle Jennings Published March 19 2025, 3:34 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@samisheen

The celebrity OnlyFans train doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon, as the lucrative platform boasts some of the biggest names in Hollywood, along with their offspring — which is where Sami Sheen, the daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, comes in.

Sami is the oldest daughter of Denise, who had her during her turbulent marriage to Charlie. She made national headlines back in 2022 when she signed up for OnlyFans shortly after her 18th birthday.

What are Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans earnings?

According to a report from the Daily Mail in February, Sami has made $3 million in a little under three years as a member of the adult content platform. “Sami has been killing it, her images are super popular, and she is already a multi-millionaire,” an inside source told the outlet, adding that Sami is “rolling in the dough.” The source continued, “She is on her way to making a fortune from her modeling, and she is just getting started.”

Why did Sami join OnlyFans?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE to promote her mother’s new reality show, Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, in which she also stars, Sami explained her decision to join the platform. “I really wanted to get an apartment, and I knew that working at the candy shop I was working at wasn't going to cut it,” she told the outlet. "So I went to the next best thing and made an OnlyFans.”

Source: Mega

“It opened so many doors for me,” Sami continued. “And I've met really cool people doing it, and it's been really rewarding being my own boss and making my own hours and being able to do the things I've always wanted to do.” “I have a pretty structured routine now," she shared with PEOPLE. "It is just adding in different outfits or if my subscribers request specific things or I'll talk to other girls or watch videos to get different ideas.”

Who earns more on OnlyFans, Denise or Sami?

Despite being a multi-millionaire in just a few short years, Sami is no match for her mom Denise’s earnings. Per a 2024 report from In Touch Weekly, Denise earns $2 million monthly from OnlyFans — which is just a million shy of what daughter Sami earns in a year. The outlet shared that in contrast, Sami pulls in around $80,000 a month on the platform.

Denise responds to Sami’s backlash.

Denise shared that the initial backlash her daughter received for joining OnlyFans made her do research on it before ultimately joining herself. “I really did it because I didn't understand what OnlyFans was. I had heard of it … and when I saw that Sami was getting so much backlash, it really upset me as a mom and also as a woman in this business,” she recently told PEOPLE.

Source: Mega

“It bothered me that Sami was getting backlash for owning her own sexuality and her being a woman and doing what she wanted to do,” she said before adding jokingly, “I’m grateful if someone wants to see my boobies.”