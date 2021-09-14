Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards' Daughter Was "Trapped in an Abusive Household"

“1 year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc …” she captioned a TikTok video of herself in September 2021, according to Page Six.

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' eldest daughter, Sami Sheen , is making headlines after the 17-year-old claimed she was previously trapped in an "abusive household."

In another video, Sami posted: “Now finally moved out of the hell house, had a spiritual awakening, own two cats, happy[ily] single, full of self-love, and dropped out of high school :)”

At this time, the teen has since deleted the video, but shared the following statement: "Thanks to you a--holes this app isn't my safe place anymore. I'm so exhausted I feel like I'm gonna throw up. I didn't know there were so many monsters hiding behind screens."

So, who was Sami talking about in her social media video?