Charlie Sheen Is Required to Pay "Zero Dollars a Month" in Child Support

Thanks to a ruling from a Los Angeles County judge on Oct. 4, Charlie Sheen has been freed from making child support payments. Charlie is the father to two children, Sami, who is 17, and Lola who is 16. He had both children with his ex Denise Richards , and now, he's not required to give Denise any money.

A judge ruled that Charlie owed "zero dollars a month."

Prior to the ruling, Charlie was required to pay child support, but a judge has now reduced that payment to "zero dollars a month," effectively freeing him from child support entirely. This new amount is retroactive, beginning on August 1, 2018. Denise was not in attendance during the court proceedings because she is traveling for work, but a source close to the actress told People that she was blindsided by the news.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

"Charlie filed two years ago and kept pushing the court date, so Denise was very surprised that it happened yesterday while she is out of town filming. She was blindsided," the source explained. The source also claimed that Charlie was "manipulating the situation." "Lola does not live with Charlie. She lives with both of her parents and stays with Charlie when Denise is out of town," the source continued.

"When Denise is back, Lola will be with her," they added. "This is very disappointing for Denise, but also not surprising. Charlie is pitting the girls against their mother, which is horrible." Another insider close to the case said that Denise had known about the court date "for six months."