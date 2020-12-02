Ex-Trump Aide Brad Parscale Speaks out After Viral Meltdown, Claims He & Wife "Lost Two Children"By Distractify Staff
President Donald Trump's former aide Brad Parscale is speaking out after he was arrested in September at his Fort Lauderdale home. The viral footage, which was captured by police body cameras, showed wife Candice Parscale telling authorities that her husband was "acting crazy."
"I went out to the backyard to let him just chill out,” she told police in the video (via New York Post). “He’s going irate, and he’s like, came out of his office, cocked the gun, went back in. I’m like, okay, this is like f---ed up. So I went to the front yard. … Give him his space.”
“I saw him like look out the window, and then I heard a loud boom," she added.
When Brad emerged from his Florida home, the video showed the 44-year-old being tackled by police and reportedly being taken in for psychiatric evaluation. Now, the former presidential campaign manager is opening up about his current relationship status with his wife and how the couple lost two of their children. Keep reading to find out more.
What happened to Brad Parscale's children?
During an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, Dec. 1, Brad explained that both he and his wife were overwhelmed with stress after being “completely attacked by the left, the right, the media.”
He said, “We went through a very stressful time for five years ... We lost two children during the election [that] we buried." Though the political figure did not elaborate on what happened to his children, Politico previously reported that the couple lost their twins in 2016 after being born prematurely.
After Brad was Baker Acted following his arrest in September, it seems the couple is doing better. “We’ve never been happier,” he stated. “I feel like I’m healthier — getting better every day." Adding, “I love my wife and she loves me. She was the first one there right afterwards and she’ll be the last one I will ever see."
Brad Parscale's wife denies she was abused by the ex-aide.
Brad's wife issued a statement to Politico in September following a police report in which she told authorities that her hits her.
“The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she told the outlet.
Following the incident, Brad stepped down from his position within the Trump administration and told Fox News that he has not heard from the president following his outburst.
“It’s pretty hurtful, but it’s probably just as much my fault as his,” he stated. “I love that family. And I gave every inch of my life to [President Trump] — every inch."