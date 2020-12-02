Ex-Trump Aide Brad Parscale Speaks out After Viral Meltdown, Claims He & Wife "Lost Two Children"

President Donald Trump's former aide Brad Parscale is speaking out after he was arrested in September at his Fort Lauderdale home. The viral footage, which was captured by police body cameras, showed wife Candice Parscale telling authorities that her husband was "acting crazy."

"I went out to the backyard to let him just chill out,” she told police in the video (via New York Post). “He’s going irate, and he’s like, came out of his office, cocked the gun, went back in. I’m like, okay, this is like f---ed up. So I went to the front yard. … Give him his space.”

“I saw him like look out the window, and then I heard a loud boom," she added.