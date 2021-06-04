Did Britta Merwin Get Fired From KPRC2? Here's What We Know

In a Facebook post , Britta announced that she will be leaving her position with KPRC2 on June 4. "I have tried to write this post so many times and it has become very obvious that there is no easy way to break this news," the post began. "After seven wonderful years, I will be leaving KPRC2 on June 4."

Britta also quote-tweeted a post that has now been deleted clarifying that she wasn't fired. But Britta has yet to elaborate on the reason she's leaving her post with KPRC2.

One response to her tweet says, "How can KPRC let a superstar like Britta walk is beyond me. Pay and/or promote her — whatever it takes!" This person seems to think something happened behind the scenes at the news station that prompted her to leave.