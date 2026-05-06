Bubbles the Chimp, Michael Jackson's Famous Companion, Is Enjoying His Days in a Sanctuary "Bubbles definitely missed him when they parted." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 6 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/MJ Forever

The King of Pop, aka Michael Jackson, was many things. From the most influential entertainer to walk the Earth to a chart-topping phenomenon, his reign in the industry is one fans likely won’t see again. Aside from his commercial success, MJ was a devoted animal lover, known for owning various exotic animals throughout his life.

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Among all of MJ’s animal companions, none quite captured his attention like Bubbles the Chimpanzee. Bubbles, who was often by MJ’s side while he toured and shot music videos, was a lovable companion to the star. However, fans noticed that Bubbles was appearing with MJ less and less. And over time, Bubbles was completely out of the picture.

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What happened to Bubbles the Chimp?

According to People, Bubbles has since retired from show business and now spends his days at the Center for Great Apes in Florida. Unfortunately, as Bubbles got older and continued to grow, he became too much for MJ to handle. The site shares that he was no longer suitable to live in a domestic environment and was returned to animal trainer Bob Dunn.

“Bubbles definitely missed him when they parted,” Bob told The Telegraph in a January 2009 interview. “The last time Michael visited, Bubbles definitely recognized and remembered him.”

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Bob initially acquired Bubbles, who was born in 1983, from a Texas research facility in the ‘80s and later introduced the Chimp to the pop star.

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How is Bubbles acclimating to life in Florida?

People shares that once Bob retired from animal training, Bubbles was moved to the Center for Great Apes in 2005. Patti Ragan, the director of the animal sanctuary, shared that Bubbles has been doing quite well at the facility.

“He's such a sweet, sweet guy,” Patti shared. “People still picture him as a cute little baby with a pink face that Michael carried around. But he's a big boy now, about 170 pounds. He's living with a group of five, and we're introducing some youngsters into that group right now. Bubbles helped raise two babies when he came here.”

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Michael Jackson’s legendary chimp Bubbles is still alive at 43



Jaafar Jackson just visited him at a sanctuary in Florida—far from the fame of the ‘80s, Bubbles now lives a calm life, painting, leading his group, and being cared for by Michael Jackson’s estate. pic.twitter.com/flu16FXLBu — Truethingz™️ (@Manlike_Solz) April 26, 2026

Patti also shared that Bubbles starred in an art show and fundraiser for the center, “Apes That Paint.” He spends most of his time listening to flute and guitar music, napping, feasting on sweet potatoes, and, of course, painting. Interestingly, in an April 2026 interview with Variety, Patti revealed that the Jackson family is still involved in Bubbles’s life. The Jackson estate reportedly funds Bubbles’s lifestyle at the center.

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And while some fans believe that Bubbles was in the newly released Michael biopic, director Antoine Fuqua revealed that CGI was used. “We have had continuing constructive dialogue with PETA about the portrayal of Bubbles the chimpanzee as a pet,” Lionsgate said in a statement to Variety via PETA. “This portrayal is simply based on historical fact and is not intended to be an endorsement of keeping chimpanzees as pets."