The Story Behind Michael Jackson and Diana Ross’s Unique Relationship "She took him under her wing, mentoring him during his rise to fame." By Tatayana Yomary Published May 4 2026, 2:50 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In light of the release of Michael, the highly anticipated biopic of the undisputed King of Pop, fans and critics alike have been diving into the life of the late star. As revelations about his complicated relationship with his father, Joe Jackson, have often been discussed, many are wondering about other aspects of his life.

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It’s no secret that Michael Jackson had his fair share of relationships. And while he was linked to a few high-profile stars and was once married to two women, some people speculated about his relationship with beloved singer Diana Ross. Some folks believed it was nothing more than a mentor-mentee relationship, while others believed it was something more.

Source: MEGA

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What happened between Michael Jackson and Diana Ross?

According to the Guardian, Michael Jackson made an interesting move with his will, which was publicly released in 2009, months before his burial. The outlet shares that Michael named the Motown singer as a potential guardian for his children.

"If any of my children are minors at the time, I nominate my mother, Katherine Jackson, as guardian of the persons and estates of such minor children,” the document reads per the outlet. “If Katherine Jackson fails to survive me or is unable or unwilling to act as guardian, I nominate Diana Ross as guardian of the persons and estates of such minor children."

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Source: MEGA

Interestingly, this detail has caused many people to believe that Michael and Diana had maintained a close relationship throughout his lifetime, especially after she played a major role in elevating the career of the Jackson 5. At the time, the Jackson family said they were unaware of any will, but they made a point of filing it immediately.

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Did Michael Jackson and Diana Ross have a romantic relationship?

Contrary to popular belief, Michael and Diana did not have a romantic relationship. There is no evidence that the pair were a couple. Instead, the evidence suggests the pair has a more mother-son relationship.

Per the Diana Ross fanpage, the pair’s relationship took off after they met when Michael was 10. “She took him under her wing, mentoring him during his rise to fame," the page reads. “Michael often spoke about Ross with deep admiration, crediting her with helping shape his career. Their relationship has left a lasting legacy in music and pop culture, with many still fascinated by the story of these two icons.”

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Per Good Morning America, Diana has always been his idol. And through their interactions, the two have always been playful with each other. In a 1981 Diana Ross TV special, Diana teased him about being “sexy,” and Michael replied with humor. “You are embarrassing me,” Michael replied.