The Body of Missing Texas A&M University Student Caleb Harris Was Found in a Wastewater Well "We all have heavy hearts this evening as we learned of the positive identification of our sweet Caleb."

A couple of hours before Caleb Harris disappeared, he was playing with his roommate's girlfriend's puppy outside their apartment in Corpus Christi, Texas. About an hour later, he ordered food from Uber Eats and sent a Snapchat of the dog to his little sister.

The last message Harris sent was a video of a drainage ditch near his apartment, which he Snapchatted to a friend in San Antonio. That was around 3 a.m. but by 11 the next morning, he hadn't been seen. His roommate stumbled upon the Uber Eats order outside of their front door. What happened to Caleb Harris? Authorities have a heartbreaking update.

What happened to Caleb Harris? His body was found four months after he disappeared.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Corpus Chisti Police Department on July 17, 2024, human remains found inside a City Wastewater Lift Station in June most likely belong to Harris. This was determined by the Forensic Analysts with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification (UNTCHI), who saw "no obvious signs of homicide."

The remains were immediately transported to the Nueces County Medical Examiner’s Office, which said they were "unable to make an identification, nor provide a manner or cause of death at that time," due to the advanced decomposition of the body. They were then sent to UNTCHI for DNA analysis. Samples of Harris's parents' DNA were also included. This was enough to ascertain that the remains were, in fact, Harris.

Caleb Harris's parents released a statement about their son.

Harris's mother Becky took to Facebook in response to the discovery of her son's remains. "We all have heavy hearts this evening as we learned of the positive identification of our sweet Caleb," she wrote while also tagging her husband and sister. "We will grieve our son, but we are at peace knowing he is with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."