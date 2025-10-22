Camofire and BlackOvis Make Shocking Announcement to Confused Fans "Thank you for your loyalty, feedback, laughs, and trust." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 22 2025, 4:10 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @BlackOvis

In the arena of outdoor fashion and gear, a few companies reign supreme. Instantly recognizable brands like Patagonia, REI, North Face, and others provide a reliable way to get the gear you need for outdoor pursuits. And then there are more modern brands like Camofire and BlackOvis, which fall under the same umbrella. Beloved by Millennial and Gen Z outdoorspeople, these brands have become a staple through their online content and varied product catalogs.

Article continues below advertisement

However, things are changing. Camofire and BlackOvis made a shocking announcement that left confused fans stunned. Here's what the company had to say, leaving fans' jaws on the floor.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Camofire?

After fans noticed the website and app were suddenly down, they took to social media, where they were greeted with a surprising announcement on BlackOvis's Instagram, with Camofire tagged. The announcement began, "It’s with a heavy heart that we share that BlackOvis and Camofire are closing operations."

They added, "For years, we’ve had the privilege of serving one of the most passionate outdoor communities in the world: the hunting community. Thank you for your loyalty, feedback, laughs, and trust. Our mission was simple: Make great gear accessible to hunters and outdoor adventurers. Whether you were a new customer last month or a customer since 2008, together we built a brand and movement that far exceeded the humble beginnings in a basement. For that, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, they did not offer any insight as to what happened or why the company abruptly shuttered. However, some fans noted that there have been rumbles of trouble for awhile after they were unable to get in contact with the company or resolve disputes with products ordered.

Article continues below advertisement

And for many, the frustration with the company's abrupt decision and lack of transparency or accountability goes even further than that. Some believe they're skipping out on bills.

BlackOvis and Camofire's shutdown left fans angry.

In the comment section of the BlackOvis announcement, several fans called the company out for seemingly failing to pay partner companies they purchased products from to sell to customers.

Article continues below advertisement

One user from Aziake Equipment wrote, "Sad? What about all the companies you bought inventory from and didn't pay — us and many other small businesses included." When asked why the company was closing, Aziake added, "They're closing because they filed for bankruptcy. Dozens of companies they never paid for their last orders."

Another user asked, "What about the companies you got product from and haven't paid like @aziakequipment? I'm sure there are others as well. Seems pretty shady to me." Other users expressed their disappointment in the company and called on them to answer questions.

Article continues below advertisement