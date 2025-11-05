A New Documentary Has Fans Asking What Happened to Canadian WWE Wrestler Chris Beniot The pro wrestler died under tragic circumstances in 2007. By Niko Mann Updated Nov. 5 2025, 3:23 p.m. ET Source: Wikipedia

Content warning: This article contains information that some readers may find disturbing. Canadian professional wrestler is featured in a Netflix documentary about wrestling promoter Vince McMahon, and his tragic story has people wanting to learn more about the late athlete.

Chris died tragically back in 2007 in Fayetteville, Ga., but his story is much more devastating than just his death. So, what happened to the professional wrestler?

Here's what happened to Chris Benoit.

Chris died by hanging himself in Fayetteville, Ga., back in 2007, per South Coast Today. Before killing himself, Chris also murdered his wife, Nancy Benoit, and their 7-year-old son, Daniel Benoit, over a three-day period. The authorities did not find a suicide note, but the murders were described as stemming from the wrestler's steroid use and "roid rage."

Investigators found anabolic steroids in Benoit's home, and the bodybuilding drugs are known to cause paranoia, depression, and explosive outbursts. District Attorney Scott Ballard said that a murder-suicide that also involved a child was "bizarre." "In a community like this, it's bizarre to have a murder-suicide, especially involving the death of a 7-year-old," he said. "I don't think we'll ever be able to wrap our minds around this."

Nancy Benoit reportedly filed for a divorce and a restraining order back in 2003, citing "cruel treatment," but she later dropped the complaint. Nancy had said that her husband had threatened her and broken furniture in the couple's house. She was found dead with a bloody head in the home's upstairs family room, with her feet and wrists bound. She'd been strangled. The authorities said that she'd been killed two days before Chris died.

The couple's son, Daniel, was killed the following day and was found in his bed, also strangled. Both Nancy and Daniel had been sedated with high levels of Xanax.

Chris was found hanging from the pulley of some exercise equipment in the home's weight room, and the authorities believe that he died two days after his wife. A Bible was found next to his wife and young son.

Chris Benoit's last known photo, snapped on a cell phone by a fan at Dr. Phil Astin's office on June 22nd, 2007. It was eventually discovered that his wife had already died by the time this photograph was shot. pic.twitter.com/QbcmWXbGqw — FACTUAL OPINIONS OF DRED (Habitual Line Stepper) (@FACTUALOPINION0) January 23, 2023

According to The Takedown, an investigation found that Chris's abuse of steroids and CTE were major factors in the tragic murder-suicide. However, in the docuseries, Mr. McMahon, the boxing promoter said he blames Chris for the deaths.

"It happens in every form of life and everything, so that’s the only thing I can take away from it," he added. "This doctor came up with this ridiculous statement of ‘OK, here’s why Chris Benoit did this.’ There was some sort of trauma to his head, and things were shown where Chris would dive off the rope and hit someone with his head. That’s a complete work. It looks like there’s damage, and there’s not. We know what we’re doing, we don’t hurt each other."