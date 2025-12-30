Wondering What Happened to Claire Brosseau? Here's What We Know The 48-year-old want to use Canada's Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) program to end her life. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 30 2025, 3:21 p.m. ET Source: Substack / @@idontrememoir

People want to know more about Canadian actor Claire Brosseau after she revealed she has decided to have a medically assisted death due to her lifelong struggle with manic depression. The 48-year-old wants to use Canada's Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) program to end her life, according to an interview with The New York Times.

The actor provoked a national debate in Canada after she sought approval for medically assisted suicide under the country's Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) program. The 48-year-old told the outlet that she has suffered from severe mental health conditions for most of her life, including manic depression, anxiety, chronic suicidal thoughts, PTSD, and substance abuse disorder. So, what happened? Was Claire given approval to end her life?

What happened to Claire Brosseau?

Claire began seeking approval to die through Canada's Medical Aid in Dying (MAiD) program back in 2021 after suffering from her mental health issues since she was a child and had tried multiple treatments. She has had psychiatric care, several medications, and therapy, and she even had guided psychedelic therapy, but none have worked as she continues to have "unbearable suffering." She is single with no children, and she wrote about her journey on Substack back in 2024.

Claire talked of not having human touch for months and of being alone due to her condition. "I have been alone on Christmas since 2019," she wrote. "I am a complainant in a lawsuit taking on the government to fight for equal rights, and even that won’t be enough to save me. And what if I do make it? Shall I live like this? You wouldn't even be able to bear watching it. I can’t even speak about the real horrors of my situation, because I could be put in the hospital."

What is the medically assisted suicide program in Canada?

The medically assisted suicide program in Claire's country is Canada's Medical Aid in Dying (MAID) program. The program allows patients with "grievous and irremediable medical conditions" to stop living with the help of a physician. However, Claire may not be eligible until 2027 because of restrictions on mental health conditions. She joined the Dying With Dignity Canada lawsuit, which argues that the mental health exclusion is discriminatory.

One of her psychiatrists is Dr. Mark Fefergrad, and he says that he worries about Claire's decision to pursue medically assisted death because he's seen patients improve, even following years of suffering from severe mental health issues. "I believe she can get well. I don't think MAiD is the best or only choice for her."

However, Claire's psychiatrist, Dr. Gail Robinson, says that it's not fair for medical assistance in dying to be limited to people with physical illnesses only and claims that excluding mental health patients is discriminatory. Claire says that if she is improved for medically assisted suicide, she wants her doctors, her sister, parents, and her dog to be present just before her death, but she does not want them to witness it.