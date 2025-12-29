Camila Mendoza Olmos Disappeared on Christmas Eve Near Her Texas Home — What Happened? The 19-year-old disappeared during her morning walk. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 29 2025, 12:46 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff

A 19-year-old woman named Camila Mendoza Olmos disappeared from San Antonio, Texas, on Christmas Eve, and people want to know what happened. Camila left her home to go for her morning walk on Dec. 24, 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, Camila is believed to be in "imminent danger," per ABC News. She was last seen near her home on the 11000 block of Caspian Spring in northwest San Antonio.

Source: Facebook / Bexar County Sheriff

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Camila Mendoza Olmos?

Camila disappeared from San Antonio, Texas, on Christmas Eve. She was last seen on security video at approximately 7:00 a.m. while searching in her vehicle for an unidentified object before leaving on foot. Investigators believe that Camila took her car keys and possibly her driver's license with her before she went missing. The young woman was wearing a baby blue top with a black hoodie, baby blue pajama bottoms, and white shoes when she went missing.

"Camila was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:58 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025," read a statement from the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. "Video footage from that time shows an unknown individual, believed to be Camila, searching inside her vehicle for an unidentified item. Moments later, the footage ends. It is believed that she left the residence on foot, as her vehicle remained at the location."

Article continues below advertisement

The statement also noted that the teen's mother became concerned after Camila didn't return from her walk, which the young lady went on every morning. The authorities asked for assistance from anyone who may have information about Camila's whereabouts.

Article continues below advertisement

"The only items known to be on her person are her car key and possibly her driver’s license," it continued. "Camila’s mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time. If you have information regarding her whereabouts, please call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210)335-6000; you may also contact the BCSO Missing Persons Unit via missingpersons@bexar.org."

Article continues below advertisement

Sheriff Javier Salazar said that Camila had recently broken up with someone, but it was mutual, and the investigators do not suspect “nefarious” conduct. The sheriff also confirmed that the teen was not detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, while adding that she is a citizen of the United States.

“That was a personal concern,” said the sheriff. "So, I had it checked to make sure there were no stops, no detentions, and that she’s not somewhere in a federal detention facility. That is something we needed to check.” The FBI has joined the search to provide technical assistance in helping to locate Camila, and the Department of Homeland Security is helping by monitoring the border for crossings.

Article continues below advertisement

"We definitely don't want to miss anything," he added. "The ground search is somewhat limited to a couple of square miles. We're also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States." Her mother, Rosario, told KENS5 News that she found her daughter's cell phone on her bed after calling her.