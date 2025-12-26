Kimberlee Singler Is Accused of Murdering Two of Her Children and Attempting to Kill a Third Kimberlee Singler claims God told her to do it. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 26 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: 9NEWS

In September 2024, Kimberlee Singler was standing in Westminster Magistrates’ Court attempting to fight extradition to the United States. Less than a year prior, two of Singler's children were brutally murdered, and a third was injured. According to Singler, the incidents allegedly occurred during a burglary gone wrong. Investigators were skeptical.

Following the murders, Singler fled to the United Kingdom. Her lawyer argued that "life without parole would be inhuman because it offers no prospect for release even if she is rehabilitated," per the Associated Press. That possibility awaited Singler back in Colorado. "No matter how bad the crime, there should be some opportunity of release," he said. Where is Singler now? Here's what we know.

Where is Kimberlee Singler now?

Singler was arrested in London just over a week after her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead in their home in Colorado Springs. Both Singler and her 11-year-old daughter were treated for injuries the night of the alleged burglary. By the time investigators found evidence connecting Singler to the crimes, she had already left the country. In January 2025, a U.K. judge ruled that Singler could be extradited to Colorado.

According to FOX 6, Singler returned to the United States in late December 2025. Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said this was a "significant milestone," adding that what Singler is accused of are unthinkable acts. She will remain in custody without bond, per FOX 21. The 37-year-old's next court hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2026. Extraditing Singler took an incredible amount of work across agencies and countries.

What happened to Singler's children?

At the time of the murders, Singler and her ex-husband, Kevin Wentz, were locked in a cantankerous custody battle. Wentz had just gotten a small win in the form of more time with his children. The court had ordered Singler to turn their kids over so Wentz could have them from Dec. 16-31, but she failed to do so.

On Dec. 19, 2023, Singler called Colorado Springs police to report a burglary. When police arrived, they found Aden Wentz, 7, and Elianna “Ellie” Wentz, 9, dead in the same bed. An autopsy would later reveal that both children had been shot in the head, per 9News. Aden's cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound, while Ellie died from a gunshot wound and multiple cuts from a knife. Singler's older daughter, who was 11 at the time, had also been cut but survived. Singler had superficial cut wounds.

The mother of three told police she woke up on Dec. 18 feeling "weird" and "woozy." According to Singler, the children seemed out of it as well. She told investigators she believed her ex-husband drugged them in order to kill them himself or have them killed. A toxicology report revealed Aden and Ellie had "lethal" levels of doxylamine in their blood, which is commonly found in sleep aides.