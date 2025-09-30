Logan Federico's Dad Claims She Begged for Her Life — What Really Happened to Her? Logan Federico was only 22 years old when she was killed. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Sept. 30 2025, 6:25 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Stephen Federico

The anger Logan Federico's father feels following the May 2025 murder of his 22-year-old daughter is righteous and unrelenting. Federico is described as fun, fierce, and full of heart in a GoFundMe started by a family member for her parents, Stephen and Camryn Federico. This is where all of Federico's best qualities were laid bare for the world to see, while her family was grieving the loss of a loved one.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephen saved all of his rage for the person responsible for his daughter's death. According to People, during a press conference, Stephen had one message for the suspect charged with his daughter's murder. "You can't kill my spirit. You might be able to kill my body ... but you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me." What happened to Logan Federico? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Logan Federico?

Federico was killed on the morning of May 3 while vacationing in Columbia, S.C. The 22-year-old's body was discovered at 11:14 a.m. by her friends, the homeowners. The coroner's office later determined the cause of death was a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and ruled it a homicide. There were no other signs of trauma to Federico's body.

The previous evening, Federico and her friends went out for the night and returned to the house a little before 3:00 a.m. Police believe the suspect, who has been identified as 30-year-old Alexander Dickey, broke into the house after burglarizing a home next door, where he stole a firearm and keys to a vehicle. While in the house where Federico was staying, investigators say he stole several items before entering her bedroom and fatally shooting her.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is the suspect, Alexander Dickey, now?

Following the shooting, Dickey allegedly fled the scene of the crime in a stolen vehicle, reports WCNC. He later used Federico's stolen credit and debit cards in two nearby counties. After the stolen vehicle broke down, Dickey had it towed to a house in Gaston, S.C. and then ran. Dickey stole another car and returned to the house, where he barricaded himself in order to hide from police.

Article continues below advertisement

Police found Dickey and pulled him through a window, which resulted in superficial injuries. Dickey was subsequently treated for his injuries at a local hospital and was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center. He has since been charged with murder, two counts of burglary, two counts of grand larceny, grand larceny of a vehicle, and three counts of financial transaction card theft.

Article continues below advertisement

In September 2025, Stephen Federico spoke at a U.S. House Judiciary Committee hearing, which included members from the Carolinas congressional delegation, reported The Charlotte Observer. Stephen asked why Dickey, who committed 39 crimes in 10 years, could be free.