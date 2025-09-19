After a Nearly Four-Month-Long Manhunt, Authorities Believe They Found Travis Decker's Remains "While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Sept. 19 2025, 12:15 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/KING 5 Seattle

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office has consistently updated the public regarding the search for 32-year-old Travis Decker. He disappeared on May 30, 2025, after picking up his three daughters for a scheduled visit. Their bodies were found three days later at a campground outside Leavenworth, Wash. Decker was the only suspect wanted in connection with the murders of 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker.

"There is no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area," said the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office in a post to Facebook June 23. "Still, we can’t and won’t quit this search; Paityn, Evelyn, and Olivia Decker deserve justice." Decker, who was a military veteran, was trained to survive but it wasn't looking good. Nearly four months after he disappeared, authorities believe they found his remains. Here's what we know.

Investigators believe they found Travis Decker's remains.

Authorities with the Chelan County Sheriff's office believe they found Decker's remains while searching the Leavenworth area, reports ABC News. "While positive identification has not yet been confirmed, preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Travis Decker," said the sheriff's office late Thursday evening on Sept. 19.

Arianna Cozart, the attorney for Decker's ex-wife, said they are praying the remains are that of the missing 32-year-old. "We continue to be grateful for law enforcement's efforts in this case and are forever appreciative of the entire world's love, compassion, and support for Whitney," said Cozart. Dozens of agencies were involved in the manhunt.

What did Travis Decker allegedly do?

The last thing Decker said to his ex-wife, Whitney, when picking up their three daughters on May 30 was, "Hey, I will see you at 8 [p.m.]." According to ABC News, he left and never came back. When Decker failed to bring the three girls back later that evening, Whitney contacted local police and filed a civil complaint. She continued calling her ex-husband's cell phone, but kept getting his voicemail. Police issued an Endangered Missing Person Alert through the Washington State Patrol.

Despite being homeless and living out of his car, Decker was legally able to visit with his three children. Three days after he and the girls were reported missing, officials found his vehicle near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County. Court documents obtained by KOMO News revealed disturbing details of the crime scene. The girls' wrists were zip-tied, and each had a plastic bag over their heads. The cause of death was later determined to be suffocation.