15-Year-Old Teen Found Dead Inside D4vd’s Tesla Had Been Missing For Years Celeste reportedly had a boyfriend named David, which is D4vd's real name. By Niko Mann Updated Sept. 17 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Facebook / themissingtruth / Mega

A missing 15-year-old, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, was found dead inside a Tesla registered to "Romantic Homicide" singer, D4vd. The musician's real name is David Anthony Burke.

Article continues below advertisement

According to TMZ, Celeste's body was found in the Hollywood Hills on September 8, 2025. D4vd is reportedly on tour and has been out of Los Angeles for at least one month. The authorities have not revealed who they think was driving the Tesla at the time of the teen's death.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Celeste Rivas Hernandez had been missing for more than one year before she was found.

The teenager had been missing for more than a year and was last seen on April 5, 2024. Her mother told the authorities that her daughter had a boyfriend named David. According to NBC News Los Angeles, the teenager's body was decomposed when found, and her cause of death has not yet been determined. She had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore, Calif.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a statement noting they had not yet classified the crime and did not yet have a suspect. "At this time, the LAPD does not have a crime classification from the coroner as to the mode or manner of death," read the statement. "Thus, we do not have any suspect information at this time."

Article continues below advertisement

Let's not say she was 15 with this D4vD mess. She had been missing since she was 13 years old. The fact streamers and other people saw this girl but never called the police is just wrong.



RIP Celeste pic.twitter.com/yqDVjkb8r0 — Connie (@ConnieInfo) September 17, 2025

D4vd and Celeste had matching tattoos — and her body was found inside his Tesla.

Both D4vd and Celeste had matching tattoos on their fingers that read, "Shhh...," and the teenager had been missing since she was 13. She was found inside the Tesla after it was towed by Hollywood Tow, who contacted the LAPD to note a "foul odor coming from a vehicle at a tow yard," per KTLA. The medical examiner’s office said Celeste was wearing a tube top with black leggings and a yellow metal chain bracelet. She was also wearing stud earrings.

Article continues below advertisement

Celeste's body had also reportedly been dismembered and not intact. D4vd is reportedly "fully cooperating with the authorities," and canceled his Sept. 17 show in Seattle, Washington. According to residents in the Hollywood Hills, the Tesla was found dusty and damaged, and the abandoned vehicle had been there for "some time." The Tesla was also never reported stolen. Pictures of what looked like the teen with the singer were shared on X Celeste's body was identified.

D4vd is disgusting man this is a 15 year old.. pic.twitter.com/HJdNDanQop — f⌖ (@ohfold) September 17, 2025

Article continues below advertisement

Social media users reacted to the news on X. "People who blow up off of TikTok gotta be studied," wrote one user. "D4vd had a matching tattoo w the body in his trunk… OH," replied another. "Even if that ponk D4VD didn’t kill that girl he still needs to be arrested for being a PEDO," added another user.