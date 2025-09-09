Singer D4vd's Tesla Was Involved in a Violent Crime While He Was Away on Tour D4vd's Tesla was found in a Los Angeles impound lot. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 9 2025, 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@d4vddd

The recording artist known as D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, was inadvertently part of a scandal involving his Tesla and a dead body, per TMZ. The outlet reported that a body was found in the front trunk of his car in an impound lot. Fans immediately feared the worst and wondered what had happened to D4vd.

Although it's unclear who the deceased person is, authorities have not said that it is actually D4vd himself. Because of that, there are more questions about what happened to whoever was found in D4vd's car and what D4vd has or hasn't said about the situation himself. When his Tesla was discovered in the impound lot, D4vd was in the middle of a tour that took him outside of California.

What happened to D4vd?

The body in D4vd's trunk was not D4vd himself. It looks like the singer is fine, especially given his social media activity in the days leading up to the Sept. 8, 2025, discovery. Hours before authorities revealed that a body had been found in D4vd's trunk, he shared an Instagram Story with another singer, Malcolm Todd. Before that, D4vd posted about his album, which he said had a release date of Sept. 19, 2025.

Although D4vd appears to be fine, he has not released a statement about his Tesla or the body found in its trunk. Plenty of his fans did fear the worst, however. Under a TikTok video about the discovery in the car registered to D4vd, fans shared worries and then relief when they realized the body was not D4vd himself.

Others pointed out that they believe D4vd had nothing to do with whatever happened because he wasn't in Los Angeles or with his car prior to it being impounded. “Funny how the news forgot to mention that D4vd's on tour right now,” one fan commented, seemingly in an effort to express D4vd's innocence at any possible connection to what happened. “He performed in Chicago a few days ago. Then Detroit and Toronto before that.”

There has been no official word on what happened to the deceased person found in D4vd's Tesla. The investigation into what happened and who the individual is remains underway, per ABC7 Los Angeles.

D4vd's Tesla was impounded at some point.

According to ABC7 Los Angeles, D4vd's Tesla was at the inbound lot for a couple of days before a foul odor was reported coming from the front trunk. A dead body in a plastic bag was then discovered in the car.