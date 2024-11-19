Home > Entertainment > Music Jamey Johnson Was Arrested in Tennessee on Multiple Charges — All the Details Jamey was arrested in mid-November 2024 in Williamson County. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 19 2024, 10:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Country music star Jamey Johnson is facing legal trouble after his arrest on Nov. 17, 2024, in Williamson County, Tenn. The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) confirmed the arrest in a statement shared by News Channel 5. According to reports, THP officers were responsible for detaining the singer and taking him into custody.

In a mugshot shared by TMZ, Jamey doesn’t exactly look thrilled — and who could blame him, given the serious allegations? Here’s a closer look at the charges Jamey is facing after his arrest in Tennessee.

Why was Jamey Johnson arrested?

Source: Mega

Jamey was arrested in Williamson County and charged with possession of drugs and speeding, as noted on the Mobile Patrol app, per News Channel 5. However, the district attorney's office did not confirm the charges when asked by the news outlet. His bond was set at $5,000 and he was reportedly released on Nov. 18. A full report has yet to be released detailing the alleged crimes and circumstances surrounding the arrest.

A day before his arrest, Jamey was in Rochester, N.Y., performing at the Kodak Center alongside Ryan Bingham, Mike Campbell, and others as part of the Last Waltz Tour '24.

Two days after he was arrested, Jamey took to Instagram Stories to promote his merch. The shirt features "Truth & Tradition" on the front and "Nothing says job well done like twenty-one guns" on the back, along with a design of hands holding an American flag. It’s unclear if the shirt is simply merchandise from his recently concluded tour or if Jamey is looking to raise some cash to help cover his legal expenses.

Jamey’s arrest comes at a pivotal moment, as he has been actively promoting his new song, “Someday When I’m Old,” from his latest album, "Midnight Gasoline." In a Nov. 4, 2024, Instagram post, he shared a video with the caption, “Imagine what your life is going to be like when you are old … that’s the story behind ‘Someday When I’m Old.’”

Considering the reflective tone of his music and the point he’s at in his career, Jamey likely didn’t anticipate being pulled over and arrested right after wrapping up his tour. However, it’s worth noting that Tennessee is one of several states where recreational marijuana remains illegal. With strict laws still in place, this could have contributed to the charges pinned against him.

Will Jamey Johnson finish his tour?

The Last Waltz ‘24 tour officially wrapped on Nov. 16, but Jamey is already set to hit the stage again. According to his official website, he’s scheduled to perform at the Opry Country Christmas event in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 16, 2024.