Garth Brooks Issues a Statement in Response to Sexual Assault Allegations "In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 4 2024, 4:28 p.m. ET

In the world of country music, few names inspire as much recognition and joy as the name of Garth Brooks. A music titan who has dominated the industry for decades alongside his wife Trisha Yearwood, Garth is one of those names that is synonymous with classic country and the lifestyle.

Which is why new allegations of rape and sexual assault against the superstar have shaken the country music world to its core. Now, Garth has released a statement in response to those allegations. Here's what he had to say.

Source: MEGA Garth Brooks with his wife, Trisha Yearwood

Garth Brooks issues a response to sexual assault allegations from his former makeup artist.

The allegations come from a woman identified in court documents as Jane Roe, a makeup and hair stylist who has worked in the industry for more than 30 years and who worked for Garth and his wife in the past. She was first hired by the duo in 1999, but things turned dark in 2019 when Jane claims in a new lawsuit that Garth raped her on a trip to Los Angeles. She also says he made multiple explicit remarks and unwelcome advances, and engaged in additional sexual assault and sexual abuse against her.

Court documents for the lawsuit against Garth read in part, "Brooks' rape of Ms. Roe was painful and traumatic. With cold disregard for Ms. Roe, when Brooks finished, it was business as usual. Ms. Roe worked quickly to style his hair and do his make-up for the event so he was on time." Now, Garth has revealed that he filed a lawsuit against Jane for defamation and extortion, and has released a statement in response to her lawsuit.

Garth's statement reads, "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars. It has been like having a loaded gun waved in my face." The statement continues, "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another."

Jane's lawyer says they are confident they will win, but Garth says he just wants to get back to making music. His statement continues, "I want to play music tonight. I want to continue our good deeds going forward." It concludes, "It breaks my heart these wonderful things are in question now. I trust the system, I do not fear the truth, and I am not the man they have painted me to be."