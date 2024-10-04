Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships New Allegations Against Garth Brooks Have Fans Curious About His Decades-Long Marriage "I am not the man they have painted me to be," Garth said in a statement. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 4 2024, 11:30 a.m. ET Source: mega

Content warning: This article mentions rape. Country singer Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, have long been a shining example of happy marriage in Hollywood — that is, until recent allegations against the singer from his wife's former makeup artist have caused fans to question everything.

Indeed, on Oct. 3, the "Friends in Low Places" crooner was sued for rape and battery by his 2019 hairdresser and makeup artist, who also worked for his wife in the '90s. Garth has denied all accusations; however, his public statement of denial hasn't stopped folks from speculating about his decades-long marriage with fellow country singer Trisha. Here's what we know about their marriage.



Garth Brooks and Tricia Yearwood have been married for almost 20 years.

Garth and Trisha initially met in 1987 when they were both still unsigned musicians. While the two hit it off immediately, Garth was actually already married to Sandy Mahl at the time. In 2013, he reflected on their meeting in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres: "It's strange because I felt that feeling like when you just meet your wife, but I've been married for 13 months."

Because Garth was married, his and Trisha's relationship remained platonic until 2000, when he divorced his first wife. After five years of dating, the two got engaged in May 2005 and married in December of that same year. Since then, the couple have remained blissfully in love, even going on tour together in 2014 and receiving matching stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015 — their 10-year anniversary.



Now, though, just one year before their 20th anniversary, fans speculate that Garth's recent allegations may put their relationship on the rocks.

Garth was accused of assaulting his wife's former makeup artist.

In a lawsuit obtained by CNN on Oct. 3, an unnamed makeup artist — known to the public as "Jane Roe" — has sued the country singer for rape and battery, which allegedly occurred in 2019 while she was employed on his tour at the time. The lawsuit also states that the woman served as Trisha Yearwood's personal makeup artist in the late '90s.

In a statement made to the publication, Garth has denied all accusations and revealed that he has countersued the individual: "For the last two months, I have been hassled to no end with threats, lies, and tragic tales of what my future would be if I did not write a check for many millions of dollars.”

He continued, "Hush money, no matter how much or how little, is still hush money. In my mind, that means I am admitting to behavior I am incapable of — ugly acts no human should ever do to another. ... We filed suit against this person nearly a month ago to speak out against extortion and defamation of character. We filed it anonymously for the sake of families on both sides." As of writing, Trisha has not publicly commented on the allegations against her husband.