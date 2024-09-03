Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 1000-Lb Sisters Amy Slaton Was Arrested and Charged With Multiple Offenses in Tennessee — What Happened? Amy Slaton was likely at the park with her children at the time of her arrest. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Sept. 3 2024, 7:31 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@amyslaton_halterman

Most fans of the TLC reality show 1000-Lb Sisters, which focuses on sisters Tammy and Amy Slaton know Amy as the more level-headed of the two. She often took care of Tammy before Tammy underwent bariatric surgery and began a weight loss journey to become healthier. But now, things might have changed, because on Sept. 2, Amy was arrested.

She was at the Tennessee Safari Park in Alamo, Tenn. with a name by the name of Brian Lovvron. Amy also likely had her children in her car, as the experience was part of a safari drive-through and one of her charges involves two counts of child endangerment. But what are the details of Amy Slaton's arrest?



Amy Slaton was arrested on drug charges.

According to WTVA News, the Crockett County Sheriff's Office said that Amy was arrested on two counts of child endangerment, along with illegal possession of schedule I and illegal possession of schedule VI. Authorities responded to a call at the Tennessee Safari Park when it was reported that a guest was allegedly bitten by a camel.

When they arrived on the scene and approached Amy's car, they were reportedly overcome by an odor. Amy was arrested, as well as her companion, Brian. Because of the child endangerment charges, it is likely that both of Amy's children, who she shares with ex Michael Halterman, were in the car at the time of her arrest and when deputies smelled the suspicious odor.

In Tennessee, schedule VI drugs include marijuana and THC, both of which remain illegal for recreational and medicinal uses. Although it wasn't reported what drugs Amy allegedly had in her possession at the time of her arrest, a schedule VI drug was one of them. No other details were released following Amy's arrest. And at this time, it's unclear who Brian is or if he has a closer relationship to Amy and her kids. She currently shares custody of her children with her ex-husband.