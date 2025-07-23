What Happened to Forrest Frank? Is the Christian Singer From Texas in Danger? The artist has more than 4 million followers on Instagram, turning him into one of the most popular singers from the genre. By Diego Peralta Published July 23 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/ Bryce Crawford Podcast

Christian music artist Forrest Frank has enjoyed a wonderful career. The young man from Texas held the top position of the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart over the course of 35 non-consecutive weeks. Thanks to the success of his eight studio albums, Forrest has assembled a massive social media following on both Instagram and TikTok, making him one of the most respected performers of the genre.

Unfortunately, an unexpected turn of events shaped 2025 into one of the most unpredictable years in Forrest's career. The skateboarding-related situation the singer lived through went as far as to change the dates of his tour. It's safe to say that Forrest will never forget the conditions that led to his accident in July 2025. What happened to Forrest Frank? Here's what we know about the accident that shocked the singer's entire fan base.

What happened to Forrest Frank?

Through his multiple social media accounts, Forrest Frank showed his fans how skateboarding is a major hobby of his. Unfortunately, the activity can turn out to be dangerous in the span of a second. According to Chron, Forrest fell to the ground while skateboarding with his son, fracturing two vertebrae in the process. Due to the way in which the performer landed, it was determined that his recovery would take a very long time to be completed.

In a viral video uploaded to his Instagram account, Forrest showed his followers what happened when he was supposed to be spending quality time with his son. The graphic video shows the moment the singer hit his back against the floor, with his skateboard drifting away from him. The singer immediately started touching his back as the realization of the accident's consequences settled on him.

Forrest Frank's accident came after the launch of his eighth studio album.

Forrest Frank was enjoying one of the best periods of his career as a musical artist when the accident took place. The singer's eighth studio album, Child of God II, was launched a couple of months before the skateboarding disaster happened. The record was the spiritual sequel to Child of God, which was released a year before the accident came along. Forrest's eighth album featured tracks such as "Your Way's Better" and "Nothing Else."

Hopefully, the unfortunate skateboarding accident won't keep Forrest away from the stage for too long. The singer was performing across the country as part of his Child of God II Tour when the accident happened, with a show scheduled for Des Moines, IA, still listed on his official website while he was in the hospital.