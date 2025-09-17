Online Sleuths Uncover Details About Tyler Robinson's Siblings and a Gun-Obsessed Family Tyler has two younger brothers who have also been photographed with guns. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 17 2025, 1:22 p.m. ET Source: Mega

As of September 2025, much of what’s publicly known about Tyler Robinson’s family doesn’t come from official statements, but from the internet’s collective digging. Online sleuths pieced together details about his siblings and upbringing through old Facebook posts that circulated before his mother, Amber Robinson, locked her account. The findings sparked interest not only in Tyler Robinson siblings, but also in the family dynamic that shaped him.

What those screenshots revealed wasn’t just that Tyler had siblings, but that his family life carried some striking themes — the kind that people are still debating. Names were uncovered, ages pieced together, and family photos scrutinized for clues. Bit by bit, a portrait of the Robinson household began to emerge, one that raised as many questions as it answered.

Tyler Robinson siblings revealed through old posts by online sleuths.

Among the most notable discoveries was that Tyler grew up with at least two younger brothers. Screenshots of various Facebook posts revealed his younger brother’s names were Austin and Logan. When online sleuths were able to discover information about each brother, however, it varied. In Austin’s case, his age could be confirmed through a birthday message Amber posted in January 2021. She wished him a happy 16th, placing his birth year around 2005 and making him 20 years old as of September 2025.

Logan’s exact age wasn’t as clear, but he consistently appeared in family photos that circulated online. Compared to Tyler and Austin, he looked noticeably younger — leading many to conclude that Logan is the baby of the family. While his birthday hasn’t been pinned down in the same way as Austin’s, the images offered enough to sketch his place within the sibling lineup.

Gun culture played a visible role in family life.

What really captured attention wasn’t just the existence of Tyler’s siblings, but what the photos suggested about their environment. Many images showed the boys handling firearms confidently, sometimes at an age when most teenagers are still adjusting to high school.

Tyler Robinsons father, Matt, allegedly turned him in. His mother, Amber, is a social worker. pic.twitter.com/pJiqUb5uEE — CluckyMcCluckerson (@BockBockBucock) September 12, 2025

One post in particular drew intense scrutiny: Amber’s 2021 birthday tribute to Austin. In it, she described him affectionately as a “gun toting” 16-year-old. Once the screenshot circulated social media platforms, the phrase ignited debate. Some saw it as a casual nod to a family pastime. Others were disturbed that a teenager was being framed so closely with firearms in such a celebratory way.

Amber herself also appeared in photos posing with guns, reinforcing the impression that firearms were woven into the Robinson household’s identity. To many observers, the family’s online footprint portrayed a home where comfort with weapons was as natural as posing with a pet or celebrating a birthday cake.

Robert in Texas on X: "@JoJoFromJerz Tyler Robinson’s mother immediately purged her social media of childhood photos raising her son in gun culture. —But the internet never forgets: pic.twitter.com/gbWQiD0eMc" / X — Nichol (@aranikolski) September 13, 2025

Amber locked down her profile and begged people to leave her family alone.

Since Amber locked her account, the original posts are no longer accessible. That shift left outsiders relying entirely on screenshots and secondhand shares — a patchwork archive that tells part of the story but leaves large gaps. How young was Logan in those early photos? Did the family share more candid glimpses of life that never made it into circulation? And were these posts meant as lighthearted snapshots, or a genuine reflection of day-to-day life?

The lack of clarity hasn’t stopped people from speculating. Some online sleuths frame the Robinson family as deeply immersed in gun culture, while others caution against reading too much into a handful of Facebook posts. Without direct confirmation, much of the discussion exists in a gray area between fact and interpretation. Furthermore, the heartbroken mother has posted on her Facebook Stories multiple times begging people to stop sending her hateful messages and to leave her family alone.

As of September 2025, the picture is still incomplete. We know Tyler has two younger brothers, Austin and Logan. Austin turned 20 earlier this year, while Logan appears to be the youngest of the three. Together with their mother, the siblings were frequently pictured with firearms, a detail that has since become central to how the family is perceived.