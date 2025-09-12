Charlie Kirk's Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson Is Arrested — What Are His Politics? Robinson was arrested on Sept. 11, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 12 2025, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After a 22-year-old Utah man, Tyler Robinson, was arrested for the shooting death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, people are curious about the alleged killer's politics. According to the authorities, Robinson allegedly shot and killed Kirk with a Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle in the neck on Sept. 10, 2025, in Orem, Utah. Kirk was shot in front of a large crowd at Utah Valley University in broad daylight while discussing gun violence for his "Prove Me Wrong" debate tour.

The conservative activist often encouraged those with different political views to debate him at high schools and colleges across the country. A manhunt for the suspect ended when Robinson's family contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and turned him in after he reportedly confessed. According to the Utah News Dispatch, bullet casings from the shooting included engraved messages that read, "If you read this, you are gay LMAO,” and "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Source: YouTube / KSDK News

Here's what we know about Tyler Robinson's politics.

According to USA Today, the 22-year-old alleged gunman was a registered voter in the state of Utah, but he doesn't have a party affiliation. His parents, Amber and Matthew Robinson, are both registered Republicans. Robinson reportedly had no criminal history, and no motive has yet been established. However, his family told the authorities that he had become more political over the last few years, according to Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

"Robinson mentioned Charlie Kirk was coming to UVU," said Cox at a press conference on Sept. 12. "They talked about why they didn’t like him and the viewpoints that he had. The family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate."

Not Black.

Not Trans.

Not Muslim.

Not an Immigrant.

Not a Democrat.



Meet Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson.

A white Christian, Conservative, Republican male with a gun... again. pic.twitter.com/ME3d2HBbZN — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) September 12, 2025

Kirk was a provocative public figure who was criticized for his anti-Jewish, anti-Muslim, anti-Black, anti-LBGTQ, and anti-immigration rhetoric. He called transgender people "garbage," said the Civil Rights Act was "a huge mistake," and claimed "Jewish people" had been pushing "hatred against whites."

The alleged killer engraved several messages on the bullet casings used in the shooting. "If you read this, you are gay LMAO,” and, "Hey fascist! Catch!" The casings also included, "Notices, bulges, OwO what's this?" and, "Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao."

Tyler Robinson and his family don’t look like trans liberals to me. Tyler’s family is registered republicans, his father is a minister and former law enforcement, they have family members in the military. Oh and Tyler’s parents introduced him to weapons at an early age. pic.twitter.com/czf9iNFCbM — Blake (@blakepccarter) September 12, 2025

In 2017, Robinson reportedly dressed up in a "Trump-related" Halloween costume, and the authorities are calling Kirk's murder a “political assassination,” per CNN. He graduated from Pine View High School in St. George, Utah, in 2021. Robinson was offered a scholarship to Utah State University, but he only attended for one semester. He was also listed as an “inactive” voter and hadn't voted in the last election.