"Hey Fascist! Catch!" — Bullets From Charlie Kirk Shooting Had Inscriptions on Casings

Kirk was murdered at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, on Sept. 10, 2025.

By

Published Sept. 12 2025, 1:07 p.m. ET

Source: Mega

Bullet casings recovered from the Charlie Kirk shooting had inscriptions engraved on them, according to USA Today. Kirk was shot dead as he spoke about gun violence at an event in Orem, Utah, on Sept 10, 2025. Kirk was speaking for a "Prove Me Wrong" debate at Utah Valley University when he was shot in the neck in front of a large crowd, per CBS News.

After he confessed to his father, a 22-year-old Utah man, Tyler Robinson, was arrested around 10 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The police had been searching for the suspect for more than 24 hours before Robinson was apprehended. FBI Director Kash Patel credited law enforcement for apprehending Robinson, although his family turned him in by contacting the Washington County Sheriff’s Office

"In less than 36 hours, 33 to be precise, thanks to the full weight of the federal government and leading out with the partners here in the state of Utah and Gov. Cox, the suspect was apprehended in a historic time period,” said Patel.

Donald Trump and Charlie Kirk at the White House Next Generation Summit.
Source: Mega
Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a right-wing conservative youth group aimed at sharing conservative views in high schools and colleges. The organization and Kirk were criticized for having ties to white nationalist groups by the Anti-Defamation League. Kirk was also known for his incendiary comments against immigrants, Black people, Muslim people, homosexuals, and transgender people. He also made disparaging remarks against Jewish people, per The Times of Israel.

At a press conference on Sept. 12, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox revealed that Robinson had engraved several messages on the bullet casings, including one that read, "Hey fascist! Catch!"

Other messages engraved on the casings were, “If you read this, you are gay LMAO,” and "Bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao."

Another message read, "Notices, bulges, OwO what's this?" Owo is an emoticon used by gamers that means surprise.

"This is a very sad day for, again, for our country," said Cox, per the Utah News Dispatch. "A terrible day for the state of Utah, but I’m grateful that at this moment, we have an opportunity to bring closure to this very dark chapter in our nation’s history."

People on social media have been talking about the irony of Kirk's murder since his tragic death. Following a 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and staff were shot to death, the gun advocate made an insensitive remark about their deaths.

"It’s worth it to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment," he said.

Before he was shot in the neck, Kirk was asked if he knew how many mass shooters the country had in the past 10 years. Just after he answered by saying, "Counting or not counting gang violence?” Kirk was shot with a Mauser .30-06 caliber bolt-action rifle.

