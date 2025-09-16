Trey Reed’s Body Was Found Minutes Away From Where Emmett Till’s Lynching Took Place The Delta State University student was found hanging from a tree on the school's campus in September 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 16 2025, 2:08 p.m. ET Source: X/@sexualbutte/YouTube

On Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, an upsetting development occurred at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss. Delta State officials confirmed that Demartravion "Trey" Reed was found hanging from a tree on the university's campus. He was 21 years old.

While officials have ruled there was no foul play found in Reed's hanging, social media commentators suggested there could be more to the story. Soon after the news of his death was confirmed, many were reminded of another horrific murder that occurred in Mississippi: The murder of Emmett Till. Here's a look at Reed and Till's unfortunate connection.

Trey Reed and Emmett Till died similarly in the same city.

On Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, Reed's case began circulating on social media. Among the multiple comments related to the news was a X (formerly Twitter) user who pointed out the connection between Reed and Till, who died 70 years before. "Only 19 minutes separate the place where Emmett Till was murdered and where Trey Reed was lynched," the user, @ah_di_teacher, wrote. Nearly a century apart, but the same story history’s shadow hasn’t lifted.

Only 19 minutes separate the place where Emmett Till was murdered and where Trey Reed was lynched. Nearly a century apart, but the same story history’s shadow hasn’t lifted. — Bri (@ah_di_teacher) September 16, 2025

Till's murder brought the Civil Rights Movement when he passed away at just 14 years old. While visiting a cousin in Drew, Miss., in 1955, he was shopping at a store owned by a white couple, Roy and Carol Bryant. Till was accused of whistling at Carol, who informed her husband of what happened. Three days later, Roy and his half-brother J.W. Milam bombarded Till's great uncle's home and kidnapped him against his wishes. They then abducted him and shot him in the head. Till was then lynched, and his body was found and investigated soon after.

Bryant and Miliam were charged with the crimes, but were later acquitted. They later confessed to their crimes before they eventually died.

Today we remember the life of the late #EmmettTill, who was born on this date in 1941. Till was 14 years old when he was killed in 1955. His death would be a major catalyst in the Civil Rights Movement. pic.twitter.com/68weMmG7kq — BlackHistoryStudies (@BlkHistStudies) July 25, 2025

Both Trey Reed and Emmett Till's families demanded justice for their losses.

The connection between Reed and Till's deaths sheds light on how history can sadly repeat itself. Although his death wasn't ruled a homicide, Reed's death came in the midst of political and racial wars between opposing views, much like Till's. Both of their deaths also proved to be a significant loss in their families and communities.

Till's mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, famously maintained her son's legacy by making sure the world knew the severity of his murder. According to Loyola University, Mamie chose to leave Emmett's casket open during his funeral, stating, she wanted to "Let the people see what they did to my boy." She and Till's family also described him as energetic and someone with a bright future ahead.

Justice for Trey Reed, his family, and the myriad of beautiful black souls who were taken from us too soon at the hands of racial violence. This was a lynching, performed with cold pure hatred, and just as expected the police are labeling it “self-inflicted”. pic.twitter.com/nQ4ggYFhzc — FashionRetrograde (@Strawbe97257605) September 16, 2025