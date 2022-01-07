What Happened to Emmett Till's Mother — a Woman Who Turned Her Grief Into a Movement

Mamie once told The New York Times that when Emmett was killed, "at first, I just wanted to go in a hole and hide my face from the world." What she ended up doing instead was turning his death into a vehicle for change. According to PBS, 50,000 people attended his funeral, thousands of which were able to pass by his casket, bearing witness to the atrocities he endured during his last moments of life. Many people averted their eyes, but most looked because they knew it had to be done.