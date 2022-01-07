Emmett Till's Mother Chose an Open Casket Funeral for Her Son — It Ignited a Movement

Mamie later enrolled at Chicago Teachers College and became an educator in 1960. She taught until she retired in 1983. Sadly, Mamie died of cancer on Jan. 6, 2003, but what she did in response to her son's murder was ever-growing. Mamie never stopped telling Emmett's story, and now we'll also get to hear hers.

Women of the Movement premieres on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. You can also stream it on Hulu.