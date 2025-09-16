A Mississippi Community Is Stunned After a Black Student Was Found Hanging From a Tree Trey Reed was found hung from a tree on the campus on Delta State University. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 16 2025, 10:59 a.m. ET Source: X/@_RiseAbove_

The news coming out of Delta State University has been stunning and confounding. Demartravion "Trey" Reed, a student at the school, was found hanging from a tree by a member of the faculty, and an investigation is underway into what happened to him and how he wound up in the tree.

Article continues below advertisement

Given that Delta State is in Cleveland, Miss., and that there's a long history of Black men being lynched in the deep South, many are understandably apprehensive about what Trey's death could mean. Here's what we know so far.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Trey Reed?

The university released a statement that a body had been found on campus on Sept. 15, although at the time it was unclear who it was. "Earlier today, Delta State University staff discovered a deceased individual on campus," read the statement, in part. "University Police and local authorities were immediately notified and are conducting an active investigation. At this time, we have no further details to share."

The statement added that the campus community was "safe." "Our community is deeply saddened by this loss," it continued. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends impacted. Counselors and support services are available to students, faculty, and staff through the O.W. Reilly Counseling Center. We will share updates when appropriate and ask for your thoughts and compassion during this difficult time. All Centennial events and classes for today have been canceled."

Article continues below advertisement

According to WAPT, Reed's body was found hanging on a tree near the pickleball courts by a faculty member around 7 a.m. on Sept. 15. We still don't know exactly what happened, but there were apparently no lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault on his body at the time. "At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death," said Randolph Seals, Jr., the Bolivar County coroner.

Demartravion “Trey” Reed was lynched & cops say “no foul play.” A Black man hanging in 2025 isn’t an accident. Days after white men marched to “fight back” for Charlie Kirk, Black folks are hunted again. America is rotting. Don’t let them gaslight us. pic.twitter.com/UdDhhFzPNt — Your Friendly Neighborhood O.N (@ItsMicahB) September 15, 2025 Source: X/@ItsMicahB

Article continues below advertisement

While that might indicate that Trey was not lynched, we don't yet have a full picture of what happened, and the investigation into his death is ongoing. Understandably, the image is one that rattles other Black students on campus, who are well aware of the history of lynching associated with Mississippi and the South more generally.

"Well, because I am a Black student, hearing that happened to another Black student, it really makes me feel unsafe," DSU student Stacie Hoskins told WAPT. "Trey was our little quiet light. He was sweet, well-mannered, and would give you the world if he could. We ask that you continue to keep our family in your prayers as we continue to navigate through these unforeseen times," his family added in a statement.