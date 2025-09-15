Delta State University Cancels Classes After Dead Body Found on Campus — What Happened? The deceased was discovered on Sept. 15, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Sept. 15 2025, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / Delta State University - International

Folks in Cleveland, Miss., are wondering what happened after a dead body was found at Delta State University. According to WREG News, all classes and events at the institution were canceled on Sept. 15, 2025, due to the morbid discovery.

Delta State University issued a statement on Facebook, noting the sad news and notifying students and staff that all classes were canceled pending an investigation.

What Happened at Delta State University?

The community is reeling and wondering what happened after learning that a body was discovered at Delta State University. According to the university's Facebook page, the University police, as well as local authorities, are investigating. It is unclear if the deceased was a student or a faculty member, although comments under the post suggest that it may have been a student.

"Earlier today, Delta State University staff discovered a deceased individual on campus," read the statement. "University Police and local authorities were immediately notified and are conducting an active investigation. At this time, we have no further details to share. Out of respect for the individual and their loved ones, we will refrain from additional comment until authorities release more information."

The statement also noted that the campus was "safe." "Our community is deeply saddened by this loss," it continued. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends impacted. Counselors and support services are available to students, faculty, and staff through the O.W. Reilly Counseling Center. We will share updates when appropriate and ask for your thoughts and compassion during this difficult time. All Centennial events and classes for today have been canceled. Campus is safe."

The dead body was reportedly found by staff members. According to the Magnolia Tribune, the deceased was found at approximately 9:00 a.m. A report by the Clarion Ledger noted that the deceased was found behind the pickleball courts near the Court of Governors dorms. The body was hanging in a tree, and the authorities suspect suicide. Reactions on Facebook suggest that the person found was a student at Delta State University, and one comment suggested that the death was not the result of suicide.

BREAKING: A body has been discovered on the campus of Delta State University in Cleveland, Mississippi. Police are investigating, and all classes and centennial events have been canceled. The individual’s identity has not yet been released. — Alvina Birch (@AlvinaBirch) September 15, 2025

"Prayers for comfort for family, and all at Delta State and prayers that the perpetrator will be caught and convicted." "We are mourning the loss of a student," read another comment. "Please, everyone, be respectful in the comments and do not make this about your agendas. The Delta State student body is praying for the individual’s family and everyone who was affected.

"If you know of any student here, please let them know that our chapel and counseling services are open and here for anyone that needs it." the statement continued. "The student union has students, including myself, who are here for anyone that needs someone to talk to or someone to pray for them. We are all in this together. The loss of a peer on campus affects everyone here."