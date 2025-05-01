Princeton Student Lauren Blackburn's Body Was Found at a Nearby Lake Lauren Blackburn is the seventh Princeton University student to die since 2021. By Jennifer Tisdale Published May 1 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/abc6 Philadelphia; NBC 10 Philadelphia

Depending on when you look at it, the Princeton University subreddit is peppered with a variety of posts. Things tend to turn toward potential students in the springtime as high schoolers post about getting into getting into the prestigious school. They always have a lot of questions and are hoping someone can steer them in the right direction. Sometimes a person in need of a roommate will post information about their place. Many of the posts are about food.

Sadly, the subreddit took a heartbreaking turn when someone posted about 23-year-old Lauren Blackburn, who was reported missing on April 19, 2025. The Princeton University student was last seen around 6:00 p.m. near Firestone Library, per the Princeton Alumni Weekly. Several people in the replies said they didn't have a good feeling about this. They were right. What happened to Lauren Blackburn? Here's what we know.

What happened to Lauren Blackburn?

Blackburn is described as measuring 6 feet 2 inches in height, weighing 170 pounds, and having brown hair and eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing jeans with torn knees, a yellow T-shirt with a black, zippered hooded sweatshirt, and blue, flat bottom shoes. He is originally from Corydon, Ind., and was a recipient of the 2024 Sam Hutton Fund for the Arts, reported Community News.

The English major was reported missing on April 22 after he failed to return to his dorm. Law enforcement was able to trace Blackburn's cell phone to Lake Carnegie which resulted in sonar-equipped boats, drones, and K-9 units being deployed. On April 25, authorities located Blackburn's body at the lake. His cause of death has not been revealed.

Princeton University students mourn the loss of Lauren Blackburn.

In a letter from Regan Crotty, Dean of Undergraduate Students at Princeton, he expressed his sadness over the loss of Blackburn. "Our hearts are heavy and we share our deepest condolences with Lauren’s family and friends," he wrote. "It is during these difficult times that we must draw strength and support from one another and from those in our community who are available to us for counsel and care." He directed students to contact the school's counseling service and/or the chaplain.

Blackburn is survived by his parents Soonhee and Martin Blackburn, and siblings Elisabeth, Colin, Cardon, and Quincy Blackburn. Any gifts in his memory may be made to the International Bipolar Foundation. In the post about Blackburn in the Princeton subreddit, a few folks pointed out that if something happened to him, this was unfortunately somewhat common at Princeton. Including Blackburn, seven students have died since 2021.

One Reddit user posted a link to a story about Sophia Jones, a Princeton student who took her own life in November 2023, per the Princeton Alumni Weekly. From October 2022 through December 2023, three students died, two of whom by suicide. Following a release of Jones's autopsy report, her parents released a statement in which they said "No matter how strong you are, know that depression can descend without rhyme or reason."