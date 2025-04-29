Nassau County Legislature Candidate Petros Krommidas Is Missing — His Clothing Was Found The family of Petros Krommidas believe he was training for a triathlon when he disappeared. By Jennifer Tisdale Published April 29 2025, 2:45 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Petros Krommidas for Nassau County Legislator

The Petros Krommidas for Nassau County Legislator Facebook page doesn't have a ton of followers, but the Democrat who is running for local office posts often. This page was created on April 12, 2025, and since then, Krommidas has posted about multiple events he attended, such as the annual talent show for the Special Advocacy Coalition dedicated to supporting individuals with special needs.

On April 21, 2025, Krommidas spoke at the Nassau County Young Democrats' monthly meeting alongside Joe Scianablo, who’s running for Town of Hempstead Supervisor. The few comments beneath Krommidas's post were praising the 29-year-old for his commitment to democracy. Two days later, Krommidas vanished. He hasn't been heard from since. What happened? Here's what we know.

What happened to Petros Krommidas?

According to a report from the Nassau County Police Department, Krommidas was last seen on April 23 in the Long Beach area. He was wearing a camouflage print sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, measuring 6 feet 2 inches, and weighing 230 pounds. Newsday reported that Krommidas's car was parked near the Long Beach boardwalk, and his clothing was found on the beach.

Jay S. Jacobs, chairman of the Nassau County Democratic Committee, told People they are "heartbroken" over the disappearance of the political candidate. "Petros is a bright, driven young man who has been a strong voice for Democratic values," he said, adding that the young politician is "well respected by the community and represents the very best of our next generation of leaders."

Petros Krommidas's family is very worried about him.

Krommidas's sister, Eleni-Lemonia Krommidas, shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook about her brother, along with the best times to search the beach area where he was last seen. "I don't have the right words right now," she wrote, "but I need to say thank you to every single person sharing, searching, checking in, and showing up for our Peter." Eleni-Lemonia also shared a police bulletin about Krommidas, while thanking people for their support.

Statements to social media from Krommidas's family were shared by the New York Post. Evidently, Krommidas was training for an upcoming triathlon and frequently went to this beach in order to swim. "He locked his car, took a towel, and around 10:30 p.m. walked onto the beach to exercise, just as he had done many times before," they said in the post. "He has always been in great shape and was training for a triathlon. He was not a stranger to cold water training."