Trey Reed’s Mom and Cousin Speak Out After His Tragic Death "Do not let them sweep nothing under the rug." By Jennifer Farrington Published Sept. 16 2025, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@yungtriple3;Facebook/Trey Reed

The body of 21-year-old Demartravion “Trey” Reed was found hanging from a tree near the pickleball court at Delta State University. He was discovered around 7 a.m. on Sept. 15, 2025, by a faculty member, and about an hour later, the coroner’s office arrived on scene, per the Bolivar County Coroner's Office's statement. Law enforcement has suggested there was no foul play involved, pending a thorough investigation, and the coroner confirmed the deceased had no injuries “consistent with assault.”

Still, many people, including Reed’s family, find the circumstances surrounding his death peculiar, especially given the nature of how he died and how it may be tied to racial hate crimes. While Reed’s mother has not spoken on camera, she has spoken out, along with someone who claims to be his cousin on TikTok. Here’s what they are saying and why his cousin believes there is more to the story than what has been shared with the public.

Trey Reed’s family has questions following his tragic, untimely death.

Trey Reed’s family, like any other facing such circumstances, rightfully has questions about the nature of his death and what really happened. This is especially true because Reed didn’t appear to show any signs of unhappiness before the tragic incident. In fact, Reed’s mom spoke with Mike Suriani at WREG and said she had talked to her son the Friday before his body was found on Monday.

She shared that he was excited about being at Delta State University and said she “can’t find any reason for this tragedy.” She added, “Trey was our little quiet light. He was sweet, well-mannered, and would give you the world if he could. We ask that you continue to keep our family in your prayers as we continue to navigate potential hate motives.”

Another family member, Reed’s cousin, who goes by @yungtriple3 on TikTok, is urging people to do their own research because the circumstances surrounding his death just aren’t adding up. He pointed out that it would be difficult for someone to perform such a maneuver on themselves and referenced past incidents, suggesting parts of Cleveland, Miss., like where the university is located, may still have racial disparities.

He said he previously had a run-in with law enforcement, who tried to “lock him up for no reason,” and highlighted racism in the school’s history. For context, Delta State University was segregated from 1925 to 1965 and didn’t enroll its first Black student until 1966, according to the university’s official website. After the integration, tensions were high, which prompted Black students to organize a sit-in in 1969 to demand fair treatment.

Trey Reed’s cousin suggests the coroner reports are contradictory.

Reed’s cousin also claims in a TikTok that he spoke with another cousin who said she read a report suggesting Reed was “beaten and bruised” and that “both his arms were broken.” However, no official reports confirm this, and preliminary findings indicate he suffered no physical trauma.

During the preliminary exam, the coroner noted that they could confirm Reed “did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with assault.” Still, many commenters on Reed’s cousin’s TikTok videos are urging the family to request a private autopsy.

One referenced the case of 17-year-old Kendrick Johnson, whose body was found rolled up inside a gym mat at Lowndes High School in Valdosta, GA, in January 2013, per NBC News. His death was initially ruled an accident, but a private autopsy in June 2013 revealed he died from “blunt force trauma to the right neck involving the right mandible.”