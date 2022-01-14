The Lies of Carolyn Bryant Contributed to the Murder of Emmett Till — Where Is She Now?

A few days later, Carolyn's husband returned home. When he found out what happened, he contacted his half-brother J.W., and the two abducted and murdered Emmett. The all-white jury declared them not guilty.

Eventually, Carolyn divorced Roy and took their children with her. She remarried twice and never publicly spoke about Emmett Till again — that is, until 2007, when she spoke with Duke University senior research scholar, Timothy Tyson, who was writing a book about Emmett Till.