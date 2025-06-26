The Manhunt for Travis Decker Continues — Police Believe He Killed His Three Daughters "He was skinny. He had long hair and a beard. I said, ‘Is that you, Travis?’" By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 26 2025, 11:18 a.m. ET Source: KOMO News

Authorities are still searching for 32-year-old Travis Decker, who is wanted in connection with the murder of his three daughters. On May 30, 2025, Decker picked up 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 5-year-old Olivia Decker from his ex-wife's house in Wenatchee, Wash. This was a planned visit that was meant to last a few hours. When the girls didn't return home by 8:00 p.m. that night, their mother Whitney Decker contacted police.

The bodies of the three Decker girls were discovered on June 2 in a campground about 20 miles from Wenatchee. Their wrists were zip-tied and plastic bags had been place dover their heads. It was later determined they died by asphyxiation and their deaths were ruled a homicide. A statewide manhunt for Decker continues. Here is the latest update.

The manhunt for Travis Decker is not over.

According to a June 23 post to Facebook from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said there is "no certain evidence that Decker remains alive or in this area." Police have been searching in and around the Teanaway Valley, Blewett Pass, Liberty, and Lauderdale areas while K9 units have been attempting to track and identify any leads regarding Decker's path of escape. Since he was last seen, police have received dozens of tips.

Some of the search efforts have been directed toward finding Decker's remains, as the possibility that he died in the "rugged wilderness" increases every day. "The U.S. Marshals service has turned their fugitive-finding resources to the task of finding Decker if he’s left our area," per the Facebook post. "The KCSO deputies and detectives who’ve been at this search for three weeks want nothing more than to bring Travis Decker to justice." They are still asking for the public's assistance.

Travis Decker's neighbor said he had a strange exchange with him prior to his disappearance.

Binh Nguyen lived next door to the Deckers and knew the family for years. He told People about the camping trips Decker used to take his daughters on and described him as a loving father. When their marriage ended in 2022, Nguyen said Decker was still stopping by regularly to see his daughters.