Patsy Ramsey Had a Premonition About Her Daughter's Death — Some Think It Was a Confession

After her daughter's murder on Christmas day in 1996, Patsy Ramsey split her time between mourning JonBenét's death, being with her family, looking for answers, and defending herself. For the next decade, Patsy would become the main suspect in the killing of the 6-year-old beauty queen, though that was mostly decided by the court of public opinion. Unfortunately, Patsy passed away from ovarian in 2006 at the age of 49.

Two years later in 2008, both Patsy and her husband John Ramsey were officially taken off the suspects list. This was when technology allowed for testing on blood found in their daughter's underwear as well as traces of DNA under her fingernails. Patsy didn't live long enough to see her name cleared. She and John did write a book in 2000 which, among many things, included a rather bizarre story about a My Twinn Doll that Patsy bought for JonBenét. Let's get into it.

Source: YouTube/60 Minutes Australia (video still); Ebay

The JonBenét My Twinn doll story is certainly unsettling.

In "The Death of Innocence," Patsy opens up about a Christmas present she bought JonBenét several weeks before she was killed. While in the Denver airport, she saw an advertisement for My Twinn Dolls. The company was founded in 1993 by an emergency room physician and a former account executive for a children’s entertainment company, per the Logan's Ladies blog. The doctor noticed that kids were quite taken by dolls they felt looked like them. He believed this helped with their self-esteem.

Insert the My Twinn Dolls, which were custom-made based on photographs of the children who would eventually receive them. Patsy sent the designer several photographs of JonBenét and hid the doll in preparation for Christmas. When Christmas Eve finally arrived, Patsy said she was quickly putting the final touches on everything when she went to the basement in order to fetch the My Twinn Doll.

"After I had everything else in place, I went to get the doll, which was packed in a rectangular white shipping carton," she wrote. She gingerly pulled the box down from the shelf above the washing machine and lifted the lid. "The doll lay silently in the long white box with her eyes closed," said Patsy. She suddenly got a horrible feeling. "The beautiful doll with golden hair looked like JonBenét lying in a coffin!" The feeling passed swiftly, but Patsy was left quite shaken.

Some people on social media think Patsy was confessing to the murder.

The My Twinn Doll story was uploaded to Reddit in the JonBenét subreddit. The original poster decided that this wasn't just a disturbing story, but rather a confession. They replied to a comment with their opinion regarding what Patsy revealed, saying they thought it was a lie. "She's leaking out a confession about seeing JonBenét dead in her basement," they wrote. "Patsy is leaking information, and essentially confessing, through lies."

Several people chimed in to say that it sounded like a premonition of sorts. Perhaps Patsy was temporarily tapped into the universe and got a glimpse of what was to come. The replies devolved into breakdowns of how she looks in photos, with at least one person commenting about the fact that Patsy opens her eyes wide in photos.