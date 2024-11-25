Home > Human Interest The House Where JonBenét Ramsey Was Killed Has Been Listed on Zillow Eight Times The house where JonBenét Ramsey was murdered has changed quite a bit. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 25 2024, 1:37 p.m. ET Source: LIV Sotheby's Intl Realty for Realtor.com; YouTube/NBC News (video still)

In December 2001, The Daily Camera spoke with E.J. "Doc" Kreis about something quite unusual. The conversation wasn't about the fact that Kreis was a pioneer in the field of strength and conditioning. It certainly wasn't regarding his many accolades which include twice being named National Strength Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society, per the CSCCa. This interview was about his house.

Kreis was the first person to buy the infamous Boulder, Colo. home where JonBenét Ramsey was killed on Dec. 25, 1996. Reporter Pam Regensberg did not ask Kreis what it was living in a house where a brutal, unsolved murder occurred. Instead, she was interested in the fact that Kreis changed its physical address to deter lookie-loos from showing up at his house, a house that has since shown up on Zillow numerous times. Here's what we know.

The JonBenét Ramsey house has been listed on Zillow eight times.

In March 2023, CBS News reported that the Ramsey house was on sale for almost $7 million. The listing on Zillow, posted by LIV Sotheby's Intl Realty, was removed nine days later. It appeared again in September 2023 and was once again removed in March 2024. The Ramseys first sold the house to Kreis in 1998, for $650,000 after they purchased it in 1991 for $500,000, per Realtor.com.

The back of the Ramsey house showcases JonBenét Ramsey's bedroom.

The balcony above the ivy is where JonBenét's Ramsey's bedroom was. The young beauty pageant queen was asleep there the night she was murdered. Her body was later discovered in the basement. Some believe the 6-year-old was taken from her bedroom and killed later, while others think the crime happened in her room.

Patsy Ramsey found a ransom note near the kitchen stairs.

When Patsy Ramsey woke up, she descended the stairs from the third to the second floor, where JonBenét and her brother Burke's bedrooms were, per 9News. Upon learning that JonBenét was not in her bed, Patsy went down to the kitchen by way of a set of spiral stairs. It was on one of those stairs that she found a ransom note demanding money for her daughter's return.

The body of JonBenét Ramsey was found in the basement.

From the time JonBenét Ramsey was reported missing to the moment John Ramsey found his daughter's body, seven hours passed. Police had searched every room of the house except this part of the basement. In the Netflix documentary Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey, John said he thought to check this area because it was clear that whoever broke into the house had done so through a busted window in the basement.

John Ramsey carried his daughter's body to the living room.

