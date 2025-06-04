The Decker Girls Were Reported Missing by Their Mother — Their Bodies Were Found Three Days Later "He was growing more and more unstable," said Whitney Decker about her ex-husband. By Jennifer Tisdale Published June 4 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Whitney Decker

There are far too many stories that sound like the horrifying fate that has befallen three young children in Wenatchee, Wash. On Friday, May 30, 2025, 5-year-old Olivia Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker, and 9-year-old Paityn Decker were picked up by their father for a weekend camping trip. The Decker girls had primarily been living with their mother since the couple divorced a few years ago, per USA Today.

Things hadn't been easy for Travis Decker, who was suffering from mental health issues. He was also unhoused and living in his 2017 GMC Sierra truck. When Travis didn't bring his three daughters home, Whitney reported them missing. Authorities later found his truck 40 miles away near Leavenworth, Wash. It was empty but after searching the surrounding areas, police found the bodies of the three Decker girls. Here's what we know.

The Decker girls' mother knew something wasn't right with her ex-husband.

According to The Washington Post, when it came to their shared custody plan, Whitney and Travis didn't have any problems. Journalist Kelsey Kernstine looked at court documents filed by Whitney that show Travis had been in a steady decline since their divorce in November 2022. Kernstine blamed a failing family court system for missing critical signs that Travis was a danger to himself or others.

"There were months of warning signs," says Kernstine, adding that Whitney wanted a psychiatric evaluation of her ex-husband. "He was growing more and more unstable," said Whitney. The distraught mother claimed Travis had borderline personality disorder and was also a narcissist. She also said her daughters would call her when they were with their dad because they "didn't feel safe."

What happened to the Decker girls?

The bodies of Olivia, Evelyn, and Paityn were found at the Rock Island Campground, per Fox 13. Authorities found two bloody handprints at the scene along with blankets, food, car seats, and a wallet on the center console of Travis's truck. There was also a tent and a cooler nearby. Per Travis's cell phone activity, he was also at this same campground the day before he picked up his daughters.

In a preliminary report filed with the Chelan County Superior Court, the cause of death for the three girls is listed as likely asphyxiation. Court documents also show that Whitney said her ex-husband was "quieter than usual" which wasn't like him. The 32-year-old is a former member of the military with extensive training. After losing his housing, Travis bounced around to various hotels and motels.