A Failing Judicial System Freed a Serial Sexual Predator Who Then Committed Murder — 'Dateline' Has the Story

Hinton was an umpire and Melendi was the scorekeeper. By all accounts they were friendly, but only in the way one is with a coworker they see on occasion. All of that changed on March 26, 1994, when Melendi never returned to her dorm after work. Soon, Hinton would be implicated in her disappearance, but it would be years before anyone knew what actually happened.

Where is Colvin "Butch" Hinton now? A Dateline special has answers.